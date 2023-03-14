There are few things that remain true today that were true back in my impressionable teenage years. One of those things in particular, is that I just hate moving. Packing up a house to move to another has lost its appeal for several different reasons, the least of those being the physical labor that’s involved.

This time around, a clothes dryer was needed to be installed at the new house. I recalled a time that a plumber came to the house after one of my ill-fated attempts, to repair the “work” I had done. He counseled me with sage advice that the next time I considered such work, “just don’t.”

