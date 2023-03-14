There are few things that remain true today that were true back in my impressionable teenage years. One of those things in particular, is that I just hate moving. Packing up a house to move to another has lost its appeal for several different reasons, the least of those being the physical labor that’s involved.
This time around, a clothes dryer was needed to be installed at the new house. I recalled a time that a plumber came to the house after one of my ill-fated attempts, to repair the “work” I had done. He counseled me with sage advice that the next time I considered such work, “just don’t.”
My reputation for failure at home improvement be damned, I was set to prove my worth to my wife, Jessie. Three days later, and after several temper tantrums, new parts being ordered from Amazon, and wrong parts exchanged at Silver Lake Home Center, I finally was able to reassemble the appliance with few spare parts leftover. It seems my reputation remains safely intact, as, once again, doubt of my talents has been solidified, from my family's point of view, for any future projects.
As spring and winter continue to have their fisticuffs over which will be the prevalent season this March, it is time for the yearly session of town meeting. Being held on Saturday, March 18, at the Noyes Hall at Madison Elementary School, it’s the yearly paradox where selectmen and budget committee members are maligned for spending too much money, and simultaneously not spending enough.
This year’s anticipated topic of interest, is the town seeking $80,000 to be placed in an expendable trust fund for legal expenses when enforcing zoning violations. Being taken on both sides of the battle of the short-term rental battle as the mechanism in which the town will take to enforce STRs, such a take may be a bit disingenuous, as not all incoming legal battles have a basis with STRs.
Also, if and when the town enters a legal challenge, it prefers to do so in a manner not to sacrifice other town functions and projects. The PTO will be at town meeting to enlighten the moods with baked goods. Please, have a treat. As the moderator once noticed, when food is available at town meeting, folks are generally more pleasant and cheerful. Who could be mad when eating cookies?
The battle of short-term rentals in Madison has made for a harshly divided community. Both sides have continued to dig their heels in and fight their cause at the expense of both personal and professional relationships. Here’s hoping there is an olive branch can be passed, and that a middle ground be reached. In such a scenario, an organized effort including both sides would have to collaborate and acquiesce to the concerns of their opponents. Middle ground exists, regardless of how arduous journey is to get there.
In happier news, at the Madison Public Library this month, come join us for Wednesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the Chick Room. Join us for popcorn, dinner and a movie. Come, relax and watch "A Man Called Otto" on the big screen. Bring something small to share: dinner, dessert or drinks (not mandatory to attend). Call (603) 367-8545 to let them know you plan on attending.
Also, come on into library for a copy of the 2022 Town Report, necessary information for Saturday’s town meeting. While you’re there, the library has free COVID tests available as the sniffle season persists.
The Madison Recreation Department has a list of activities coming up. On April 8, the rec department will be hosting “Spring Eggstravaganza” at Burke Field (if the field conditions permit). A pancake breakfast starts at 10 a.m., followed by a egg hunt and other activities and prizes. A $5 suggested donation is appreciated. Softball signups are also open to school grades four through six, and the committee is looking for sponsors to help purchase jerseys. If you can help, email madisonrecnh@gmail.com.
April will soon arrive, whether or not nice weather accompanies the change in the calendar. Surely enough, I’ll get the nudge from the town clerk’s office to pass along the availability and necessity of registering your dog with the Town. Such a measure ensures compliance with rabies vaccinations, and aids the Police when your mutt breaks the confines of your property line.
Also likely at town meeting, the fire department will be selling reflective property number signs. Adorned in red with white number stickers, this simple purchase can be a lifesaver.
Speaking as someone that drives an emergency vehicle for a living, there is no magic process that tells us what number your house is. If we can’t see the number, we spend time looking for the next number, and thusly narrowing down possibilities until we reach the house in which an emergency exists.
Should someone in your house be experiencing a medical emergency, fire or if someone in your house is throwing a tantrum over a bad clothes dryer install, the last thing anyone needs is time wasted while police, fire or ems crews guess at which house is yours.
