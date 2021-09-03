Although the Conway Sun editors do a phenomenal job with grammatical corrections and spelling mistakes that my spell check misses, it’s nice to know I have a backup plan if all else fails. Yes, it seems my dad is quick to point out which one of my stories has a hole in it or just is just pure fabrication.
The last column I submitted told the story of my grandfather’s lack of talent playing hearts, and he tossed the board and cards into the fireplace, and went to bed after a bad losing streak. I called Dad to verify my story as a good “scoops” does. Originally thinking the game was cribbage, Dad corrected me that game was in fact hearts, and I made that change before hitting “send.”
Days later, my phone was quick to ring, a mere seconds after ink touched the first page of that days paper. Yes, I’m aware that hearts doesn’t use a board. My mistake, as I only changed the word “cribbage” to hearts, and that’s it. Also, Dad says that he never had a fireplace in his house, it was a wood stove. In related news, the word “semantics” is defined as “the language used to achieve a desired effect on an audience especially throughout the use of words with novel or dual meanings.” Score this one a tie, Pops.
This year’s cribbage tournament was very well-attended, as was most events throughout the week. The fire department’s chicken barbecue came with a new flavor of chicken this year. Apparently “downpour rain” flavor was added to the menu, as a few inches of soaking rain struck at the same time as the dinner bell.
It didn’t quench the spirit of the event or the appetites of the crowd that showed up to take part in the classic cookout. From the beach party to the bean hole supper (pronounced “suppah”), there was more fun to be had than there are spaces available in this column.
It would be as redundant as a “slow” traffic paddle in Conway village to say that we’re all looking forward to next year’s events, scheduled from Aug. 6 to Aug. 14, 2022.
After the parade, and prior to the fireworks show this year, we were treated to a demonstration of Madison Police Department’s new K9, Maverick. Maverick, a black German shepherd who arrived in town this spring from Germany, has been in the midst of training with handler, Officer Michael Mosher.
Trainer Noel Coward, Officer Mosher and Maverick have been hard at work, battling summer heat and various weather conditions in an effort to become a well trained and highly functional K9 unit for the town.
At the demonstration, folks were able to witness Maverick’s ability to take down an armed suspect (both in and out of a car), locate dropped items, and even perform a takedown by jumping upon and over a vehicle to apprehend a suspect in a dazzling display of simulated gunfire and smoke. The duo continues to train several hours per week, lasting into the early fall.
The Friends of the Madison Library will be hosting N.H. Humanities Program, presented by Stephen Taylor, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., via Zoom. Hundreds of one-room schools dotted the landscape of New Hampshire a century ago and were the backbone of primary education for generations of children.
Revered in literature and lore, they actually were beset with problems, some of which are little changed today. The greatest issue was financing the local school and the vast differences between taxing districts in ability to support education.
Other concerns included teacher preparation and quality, curriculum, discipline, student achievement and community involvement in the educational process. Steve Taylor explores the lasting legacies of the one-room school and how they echo today.
The Madison Historical Society’s exhibit of “Our Town — Once Upon A Time” will be coming to a close from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. Take a visual stroll through the Town of Madison through a collage exhibit of photograph and postcards describing homes and businesses that may no longer exist or have changed owners as well as function. Discover interesting and little known facts of Madison’s humble beginnings and the hard working community that literally paved the way to our town as we enjoy it today.
In the middle of August, I was aghast to discover two things when handed a stack of papers containing fines to about 50 different dog owners here in town, and tasked with the responsibility of making home visits to each one. The first, is that there are that many owners in town that haven’t taken the steps to register their tardy doggy with the town.
The second, and maybe more alarming, is that there are 50 people in town that don’t read this column (the nerve). I suppose, since I don’t have the more relevant words and phrases, such as “vaccination” “Trump” or “mask mandates” that make one’s opinion polished and honed, where a feisty letter to the editor is imminent, it’s easy to move past this blurb and head on to the horoscopes. That’s OK, but if you haven’t registered your dogs, I’ll see you soon. Even if you do crumple this paper up and toss it in the fireplace. I mean wood stove. Ah, whatever.
Robert King can be contacted at rjking203@outlook.com.
