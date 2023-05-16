By Bob King
April showers bring May flowers. What do May flowers bring? Pilgrims. Please continue to read, that’ll be the only corny joke for this column.
Yes, the 5 to 6 inches of rain that did it’s best to hamper the commute by caving in half of Conway Road in a spot, and sending parts of Modoc Hill towards Silver Lake have passed, and in the remnants of the rain are greening vegetation and clouds of mosquitoes and black flies.
Whether damp or itchy, there certainly is nothing like spring in New England.
Throughout the winter and early spring, while most Madison residents were hunkered down in front of a fire, out skiing, reading a good book, or depressed with all the rain we’ve puddled through, the “Perennial Optimists,” members of the Madison Garden Club, have been dreaming of and planning for flowers to brighten the town’s landscape.
The club will have several gardens throughout town as well as barrels planted along Village Road and Route 41 and at town beaches. They are also very grateful for the continuing participation and support of the Madison Historical Society, and the following town businesses: MacLean Precision Co, Silver Lake Home Center, The Village Store of Madison and Next Steps Community Services.
If you’d like to match in your own garden, this year’s colors are pink and yellow and include two different petunia plants and a showy fountain grass. Other plants can always be used for particular growing conditions.
Madison Garden Club’s annual plant sale will take place on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn of Madison Elementary School. Stop by for lots of vegetables, herbs, annuals, perennials, house plants, shrubs and trees at great prices.
The club encourages all gardeners to become members. Annual dues are only $10 per family. Membership forms will be available at the plant sale. Gardening and other activities are planned throughout the year. Contact Paulette Lowry, Chairman, P.O. Box 6, Silver Lake, NH 03875.
The Friends of Madison Library will be hosting a NH Humanities program “Does Truth Matter?”
facilitated by Dr. Joshua Tepley on Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. in the Chick Room. Open Questions is a series of thought-provoking community conversations presented by New Hampshire Humanities.
This series explores essential questions about meaning and life that are important to Granite Staters. Each program is facilitated by philosophy professors who will explore essential questions about meaning and life.
The exhibits of the historical society this summer will be themed “Memories of Madison.” Coming this Thursday, May 18, the Madison Historical Society will host local old-timer Jesse Shackford, as he will help reminisce about “Madison’s Good Old Days.”
The historical society will be exhibiting paintings, photographs, military uniforms, maps and more. The summer programs at Silver Lake “Music by the Lake” will be in three parts this summer on June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17. More details coming soon.
Memorial Day ceremonies will include prayer, flag placement and honor guard salute at the Lyman cemetery on High Street at 8am, then on to Gilman cemetery at 9 a.m. Following these ceremonies, there will also be a ceremony at the veteran’s monument at Town Hall. After, head over to the Fire Department for the Old Home Week’s pancake breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m. by donation.
April has come and gone, as has the deadline for getting your dog registered. Fines will start for your illicit pooch, starting on June 1. If you neglected to get your dog brought up to legal standards, now’s your chance. Help us fight the rabies virus along with aiding in identifying loose mutts in town by getting your dog vaccinated. Town registration comes with a tag that’ll help Madison Police Department ID and return your dog if it escapes the confines of your property. Although it’s helpful, it is also the law.
Bob King can be contacted at rjking203@outlook.com.
