Why would a daughter write a column about her parents when they have been gone for so long? I’m writing now because I turn 90 on March 21 and probably will forget how important this is.
I was born in New York City during the Depression, the seventh and youngest child in our family. Both my parents were officers in the Salvation Army, and the work they did was critical in helping so many people.
On Friday and Saturday evenings, my mother would don her uniform and bonnet, with tambourine in hand, and go from bar to bar. When she shook her tambourine, it served as a signal to drop coins inside for those more in need. From bar to bar, my 4-foot 6-inch mother traveled with a guard to protect her. All the money she collected went toward helping the poor.
Today, this generation is facing a more deadly enemy. With all the modern medicine and doctors available, there is still a need to protect each other by wearing a mask in public and getting vaccinated against COVID.
To celebrate my birthday, I was thinking of having a supper to raise money in memory of my parents and their tireless efforts. My second son, Douglas, had a better idea: “Write a column urging people to get their shots and make donations to the Salvation Army, to help those in need during these trying times.”
Remember, I was bouncing around in my mother 90 years ago while she helped people who needed it. Maybe my desire to help others is in my blood because of these early childhood experiences. Regardless, as I reflect upon my upcoming birthday, my first thought is to help others as a way to celebrate.
In memory of my parents, I would like to ask all of my friends, and even those who don’t know me, to make a donation to this wonderful organization. If you decide to do so, donations can be sent to the divisional headquarters for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Their address is Salvation Army DHQ, 297 Cumberland Ave., P.O. Box 3575, Portland, ME 04104.
Ethel Hurst retired as Lovell Town Columnist in 2018.
