Fryeburg town meeting will be held via secret ballot referendum on July 14. The governor has extended the deadline for absentee ballots. Applications for absentee ballots may be made in writing or in person up to and including the day of the election, without specifying a reason, in order to permit voters to obtain an absentee ballot and return it before the polls close on July 14.
I received my ballot in the mail today and was pleased to be able to fill it out in the privacy of my own home. This might turn out to be the best way for us to vote every year. It will allow many of our older residents and those who are working to vote without attending the traditional town meeting. Please be sure to vote.
Unfortunately, many towns have canceled their plans for the Fourth of July this year. The Town of Denmark has come up with an ingenious plan to celebrate on Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m. with a “reverse” parade through the village.
The floats will be stationary along the designated parade route. Car convoy participants can line up on the Denmark Road near the Town Beach starting at 9:45 am. The parade route will turn left onto Route 160/W. Main St., straight at the monument and then can circle back around at Heads Hill on Route 117.
The fire department will provide traffic control at all intersections. Car convoy will drive along parade route: Please celebrate with us and decorate your cars. Please do not throw items or candy from cars. Please do not stop along the route. Please follow the state seat belt law. They encourage residents along the parade route and elsewhere to decorate your home in honor of Independence Day. If you wish to be a float participant, contact Interim Town Manager Bert Kendall at (207) 452-8850.
Maine State Park day passes are available at the Fryeburg Public Library. The pass admits one or up to 17 passenger vehicles for day uses of facilities at Maine State Park and Historic Sites. Stipulations apply, but you can call (207) 935-2371, email library@fryeburgme.org, or stop by the library for details. Our Maine State Parks provide families with the opportunity to see the best that our state has to offer. To find a list of parks, go to visitmaine.com.
Recently, I took my granddaughters Chloe (4 years old) and Kaylee (2 years old) for a short hike up to Molly Ockett’s cave at Jockey Cap Trail. They loved checking out the cave and running up the trail. Chloe was especially enthused and told everyone that she had hiked up Slappy Caps Mountain.
I’m not quite sure how she arrived at the name, but insists that is where she wants to return. I love the things kids come up with, so from now on, Jockey Cap has been renamed. It’s been a favorite hiking spot since my children were small and taking my grandchildren there is an added bonus. If you want to enjoy the beauty of our town, head up the trail and enjoy the view from the top.
“Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all!
By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.”
— John Dickinson
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
