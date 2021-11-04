Tin Mountain will present a program, “Birds of New England” at the Fryeburg Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m. The Tin Mountain Conservation Center is a non-profit providing education programs for school children, adults, and families that foster greater awareness and understanding of the natural environment. Since 1980, the center has offered hands-on programs in the schools, at summer camps, and within communities throughout Northern New Hampshire and Western Maine. For more information about this event, call the library at (207) 935-2731.
Another wonderful program will be held at the library on Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. in the Weston Room. “Experience Nepal” is a slideshow and stories presented by Christopher Walton. Have you ever imagined what it would be like to see Mount Everest with your own eyes? Or what kinds of sights, sounds and culture can be experienced while trekking Nepal?
Be sure to save this date and enjoy a presentation about a monthlong journey through Nepal. Walton will share stories and photos of Katmandu, life on the trail, and what it’s like to breathe the rarified air above 20,000 feet.
Fryeburg Academy presents the 2021-22 all-school musical “Mamma Mia!” on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. The storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show featuring a large cast, non-stop laughs, and explosive dance numbers. A mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. In order to keep the doors open, they will be requiring face masks be worn inside the building. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The Fryeburg Recreation Community Christmas Light competition is back and this year there are three different categories. They will be giving out a first place prize in the business category for any Fryeburg businesses that enter. They will also have two different categories that Fryeburg residents can enter. Each category will have first, second and third place prizes. The two categories will be classical Christmas and Griswold Christmas. The registration to participate in this event can be found on the Fryeburg Recreation website.
They are looking for up to 10 outside judges along with recreation judges who would like to help. In order to judge you cannot be related to any of the contestants. If you are interested in judging, email fryeburgrec.programs@gmail.com. The deadline to register is Dec. 10 and judging will take place on Dec. 17. Let’s light up the town this year and show our holiday cheer.
Due to the influx of kids in the rec. programs and teen center the department has added a more direct contacting method to receive and answer questions. If you have any questions concerning the teen center, email fryeburgrecteencenter@gmail.com, for questions concerning programs, email fryeburgrec.programs@gmail.com, and for any general questions or questions regarding the use of the building, email fryeburgrec@gmail.com.
“How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and colour are their last days.” — John Burroughs
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
