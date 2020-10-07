Have you noticed all of the wonderful pumpkin people around town? The Fryeburg Business Association celebrates its 10th anniversary this year by inviting businesses, organizations and home decorators to create a display featuring pumpkins.
The pumpkin people will be on display until Oct. 31, so be sure to take a ride around town to check out these imaginative designs. Go to fryeburgbusiness.com for a full list of displays.
The Fryeburg Public Library will be closed in observance of Indigenous People’s Day (formerly Columbus Day). The building will also be close on Oct. 27 through 29 for renovations. Curbside pick-up, as well as phone reference services, will still be available.
The library’s virtual book discussion group meets on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. to discuss the book, “After Kilimanjaro,” by Gayle Woodson. I have yet to read it, but it sounds intriguing.
It can still be ordered through inter-library loan. Novembers book is “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. Email librarian@fryeburgmaine.org for more information about the joining the group.
I’m sure that most, if not all, Senior’s know that the Medicare Open Enrollment takes place between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7. The folks at Senior Plus can help you determine if you need to make changes to your Medicare health plan or prescription drug coverage for 2021.
Assistance is available by calling (207) 795-4010 or (800) 427-1241. Appointments can be made phone, email, mail or Zoom. If you’re unfamiliar with using Zoom, instructions can be found on the Fryeburg Library website.
I have an update from Rick Buzzell about programs offered by the Fryeburg Recreation Department that I’m sure you’ll find important if you have children participating in these programs.
As of this moment, we are moving forward with our programs. It is my belief that the increased cases in Oxford County are not from our surrounding areas.
I have placed a call to the Maine CDC requesting a confirmation on just that and should be receiving a phone call back today. If anything changes based on new information I will pass that along.
I would like to remind everyone to do your part in keeping everyone safe. Please, if your child is not feeling 100 percent, if you are traveling outside of our area or exposing yourself to people from outside our area, I would ask you not to participate in our programs. I thank you for your help with this.
Speaking of safety, the Fryeburg Fire Department would like to remind everyone that although we’ve recently received some rain, we still remain in a drought. Surface materials continue are still very dry. Due to these ongoing conditions, they will not be issuing burn permits until further notice.
My grandchildren are anxiously looking forward to Halloween as I’m sure everyone is. Unfortunately, many of the regular events offered for children have been cancelled this year. Our family has decided to celebrate with a family get-together. We’re planning games, hidden treats, and scary munchies. I’ll fill you in on some of our party plans in the next column.
In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful fall weather, check out the virtual Fryeburg Fair online, and rake some leaves and jump into the piles with the kids. The following poem was a favorite of Betty Walker, a long-time teacher in Fryeburg, who requested that I include it in October’s column each fall. Although she is no longer with us, this poem is in her memory.
“October gave a party;
The leaves by hundreds came,—
The Ashes, Oaks, and Maples,
And leaves of every name.
The sunshine spread a carpet,
And every thing was grand;
Miss Weather led the dancing;
Professor Wind, the band...
The sight was like a rainbow
New-fallen from the sky...”
— George Cooper (1840-1927), “October’s Party,” c.1887
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
