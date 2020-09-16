With the arrival of fall, we all need to remember to purchase a 2020-21 Transfer Station sticker. They are available at the Fryeburg Town Office at a cost of $20 for the year. You must have a valid vehicle sticker on your windshield in order to dispose of any waste at the facility. The transfer station is open on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on all legal holidays.
The 2020 season of the Maize at Sherman Farm will officially open on Sept. 19. The maize will be open weekends only through Oct. 25 and will be closed in the event of rain. This year, a COVID-19 safety plan has been put into effect and this is what you can expect. Tickets should be purchased online to ensure entry. Capacity will be limited and walk-ins may not be able to be accommodated.
There will be no cash refunds. In the case of inclement weather the state mandates that your tickets will be valid during the 2021 season. Masks must be worn when entering the admission building and when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible (waiting in line, passing others in the maize, etc.) Wagon rides will not be available, however the pumpkin patch is only a short walk away and transportation will be provided to carry your pumpkins to the courtyard. Pumpkins will also be available for sale in the courtyard.
Unfortunately, the corn boxes will be closed all season. Concessions will have a limited menu of burgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers and French fries. You are welcome to bring your own food and enjoy a picnic. There will also be ice cream, apple cider and kettle corn to purchase. Attractions will be closed periodically throughout the day to allow for sanitizing. They ask that you be patient and kind to their staff when this happens. It will only take a few minutes.
This season’s cornfield spells “Grow Your Community, Support Local.” The Sherman Farm Maize has been rated one of the best corn mazes in New England by Yankee Magazine and for Best Corn Maze in New Hampshire for 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
The Virtual Fryeburg Fair is scheduled to take place from Oct. 4 to 11. All you have to do is click on fryeburgfair.org to see all of the wonderful online events that will be available. The virtual fair will give you a fair experience to remember in 2020.
"Evenings chilly are, and damp,
Early lighted is the lamp;
Fire burns, and kettle sings,
Smoke ascends in thin blue rings;
On the rug the children lie;
In the west the soft lights die;
From the elms a robin's song
Rings out sweetly, lingers long, —
In September."
— Elizabeth Cole
