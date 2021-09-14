There are only 18 days until the start of the Fryeburg Fair. This year, the Fryeburg Public Library will be holding a “Dress for the '60s” contest on the evening of the Studio Two-A Beatles Tribute Night Show which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. To participate, 1960s-themed fairgoers should dress in their best 1960s outfits, and go to the Front Gate Information Booth between 5 and 6:30 p.m. for a photo and to complete an entry and release form. Three winners (individuals or groups up to four people per entry) will win four Fryeburg Fair gate tickets per prize. Winners must be present to win and will be called up on stage to collect their prize before the night show begins. Dig out those bell bottoms, headbands, and leather clogs and be part of the show.
The Fryeburg Public Library will also be selling tickets to win a Ghost Hunt with the Luna Paranormal Research Team on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. Kelly Rogers and Linda Merritt, of Luna Paranormal Research, will be guiding 10 lucky winners on an exciting paranormal investigation of the Fryeburg Public Library.
Ticket sales will fund materials to build Village Cemetery Story Walk Stands. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Tickets are five for $10 or two for $5 and may be purchased at the library, Spice & Grain at 17 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine, and Luna Gallery at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Winners will be announced on Oct. 20.
Many businesses are asking that anyone not vaccinated for COVID-19, wear a face mask. The Town of Fryeburg has facemasks for children and adults available if you or anyone you may know needs a mask. Just stop by and ask.
I’ve been picking and canning tomatoes, peppers, and apple jelly for a couple of weeks now. I hate to waste any of the wonderful veggies and fruits that are only available in the last summertime. The one drawback is the fruit flies that come in with the fresh produce. Battling them in my kitchen before they can multiply is a real chore and they seem worse than ever this year. There are many suggestions to rid ourselves of these prolific bugs. I put cups partially filled with cider vinegar and covered with plastic wrap with holes large enough for the fruit flies to enter but not escape, on my counters and under the kitchen sink. There are still a few die-hard, literally, fruit flies cruising around the house, but for the most part they’re gone. Give it a try if you’re plagued by these annual pests.
“Whoever makes a garden
Has never worked alone;
the rain has always found it,
The sun has always known;
The wind has blown across it
And helped to scatter seeds;
Whoever makes a garden
Has all the help he needs.”
— Author unknown
Robin Johnson can be contacted ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
