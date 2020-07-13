The Freedom Historical Society presents “The Science and History of the Great New England Hurricane of 1938" on Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m. This is a virtual program, lea by Dr. Lourdes B Aviles using Zoom. Register in advance at the following link for this meeting: tinyurl.com/y9f4zdlw.
On Sept. 21, 1938, one of the most powerful storms of the 20th century came unannounced into the lives of New Englanders, leaving utter destruction in its wake. The “Great Hurricane” changed everything, from the landscape and its inhabitants’ lives, to Weather Bureau practices, to the kind of relief people would receive during the Great Depression.
It also altered the resulting pace of regional economic recovery. This compelling history weaves science, historical accounts and social analyses to create a comprehensive picture of the most powerful and devastating hurricane to hit New England.
Dr. Aviles is a professor of meteorology at Plymouth State University and is chair of the program. While growing up in Puerto Rico, Dr. Aviles became captivated by the hurricanes and tropical storms that seemed to threaten the island every year. Her fascination with weather led her to earn her B.S. and M.S. degrees in physics from the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez and Ph.D. in atmospheric sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
She is also author of “Taken by Storm, 1938, A Social and Meteorological History of the Great New England Hurricane.” The presentation is free and available to members of the Freedom Historical Society and the public.
The First Christian Church of Freedom will be posting their service on facebook at 10 a.m. on Sunday. You can access it by going to the church’s Facebook page, First Christian Church of Freedom. If you do not have a Facebook account you’ll need to create one by going to Facebook.com. If you are not available at 10 a.m., you can access it anytime on Facebook.
The church requests that you share it with your friends, like it and comment on it. It will be great to see that others are watching. You will get to see Pastor Wogman and Carolyn as well as the inside of the church. We all look forward to the day when we can return but for now, please enjoy this version of church which keeps us all safe.
The Freedom Old Home Week Committee is looking for a volunteer for secretary at monthly meetings, as well as manage and promote all of their social and print media. This would include FOHW email, Facebook, Instagram, Freedom Bulletin Board and Freedom columns in local newspapers. Additional knowledge of other social media outlets would be wonderful!
It is not necessary to physically be in Freedom, but have a connection and love for our Village and specifically Ducky Day and Freedom Old Home Week.
Time commitment would be primarily during the planning months of and participation at Ducky Day and FOHW, as well as monthly meeting attendance through Zoom. Please contact freedomfohw@gmail.com if interested or with any questions. (This opportunity would not include their website, as their webmaster will continue to update freedomoldhomeweek.net/).
The Freedom Historical Society’s military veterans exhibit is now up and open Wednesdays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Be sure to stop in! I have heard it is very well done! John Shipman thanks those folks who helped him prepare the military exhibit: Chuck Brooks for constructing the physical display; Kerrie Buttrick and Carole Taylor for editing, mounting and cutting the text, photos and posters; Brandy Buttrick for hanging display materials; Steve Thurston and Barbara McEvoy for painting the walls; Deb Cottrell for design consulting; Roberta MacCarthy and Nadine Chapman for moral support; and special thanks to CSM R.A. Oram (US Army, Retired) whose generous support made this exhibit space possible in the first place.
This exhibit space will make possible many different Freedom history exhibits for years to come. Please visit and see what has been accomplished to help tell the stories of Freedom! Private tours are also available by appointment.
Check out the Mount Washington Valley Age Friendly Community link to trails in the area: MW_Walkable_Trails_by_town. Now is the perfect time to try them out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.