The First Christian Church of Freedom is looking to hire a part-time office administrator, reporting directly to the church pastor. Approximately 12 hours per week over three weekday mornings, primarily working from the church office.
Proficiency with computers is required. Tasks range from sending and answering church emails, to composing the weekly church bulletin, and compiling meeting agendas. Applicant must be fully vaccinated. For more information or to submit resume, please respond via email to: fccf1858@gmail.com.
The Freedom Village Store Board of Directors is pleased to introduce Freedom resident, Wendy Howell, as new store manager. Please drop into the FVS to welcome Wendy. Wendy's family's ties to Freedom go back several generations and she is looking forward to continuing to make the FVS an important resource in the town, one that features high quality, locally sourced products, including organic food and artisan gifts. A reminder that the FVS winter store hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays. Be sure to stop in and say hello.
Photographer and fly fisherman Bill Thompson is the featured artist at the Freedom Public Library for January-March. Bill is sharing his presentation, The Art of Automobile Photography. You can view Bill's photos during regular library hours: Tuesday, 2-7 p.m.; Wed 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday, 2-7 p.m.; Friday, noon-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. For more information, call the Library at 603-539-5176. Bill's photos can be purchased. Additionally, he is available to capture images of your classic vehicle as well.
Mobile Vaccination Booster Clinics are being offered Jan. 14 and 28 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Moultonborough Lions Club on Old Route 109 in Moultonborough, and Jan. 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Doris Benz Community Center in Sandwich. While both clinics welcome walk ins, you can also register at vaccines.nh.gov.
The next film in the library's winter film series is 'The Father,' a 2020 film from Great Britain. This movie will be shown on Jan. 22 and 23. Register for either showing by calling 539-5176.
— Lisa Wheeler: wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com
