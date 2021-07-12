By Lisa Wheeler, wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com
The Freedom Village Store will be hosting a Bastille Day Celebration on Friday, July 16 from 5-8 p.m. The FVS will be transformed into a French bistro, Imagine sipping French wine or Champagne, nibbling pate, quiche or delicious Brie or Gruyere cheese on a baguette … all while admiring the view of the Eiffel Tower. Come join in the fun at 11 Elm on Friday, July 16, 5-8. Don’t forget your beret!
On Saturday, July 24, The Little White Church of Eaton is reopening with a multi-musical celebration featuring the fully restored piano, played by Dana Cunningham and Ellen Schwindt and the sultry Caribbean tunes of the Mango Groove Steel band. The event will begin at 2 p.m. with a short presentation from the NH Preservation Alliance honoring the steeple restoration, followed by piano music in the sanctuary.
At 3 p.m. Mango Groove will play as attendees enjoy an ice cream social on the side lawn under the tent. All are welcome. Masks would be appreciated for non vaccinated individuals. Donations will continue the work of maintaining this little treasure in our midst.
Save the date, Friday, July 30, from 6-8 p.m. for Freedom Gallery’s wine and cheese official opening of the Freedom Artists’ Open Invitational. In addition to the gallery’s regular artists, all Freedom artists have been invited to submit works for this summer exhibit.
Because of new, expanded space, there are, in fact, a few spaces still available for more submissions. Mounted but unframed works are particularly adapted to the new display options. For art enthusiasts, the good news is that you don’t have to wait until July 30 to see the exhibit. There are many new and varied works being exhibited now, featuring galaxy abstracts, photos, paintings, woodcuts and other prints, handmade books and a special addition of art quilts.
Gallery weekend hours are Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m, Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and leave text or voice mail (610) 762-2493 to check for an appointment or take a chance on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday hours around 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Old Home Week is just around the corner and the schedule has something for everyone. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a mountain hike, yoga and a historical walk along Elm Street, while animal lovers will want to attend the blessing of the animals, the library’s wildlife encounter session, and a pet show. You can test your skills at the cribbage and mah jong tournaments, and you can support several community organizations by attending the Historical Society’s yard sale and new exhibit “Mrs JC Ferrens Millinery, Dry, and Fancy Goods Shop”; the Friends of the Library Bake Sales; the Community Club’s Craft Fair; and the Heritage Commission’s Less Told Stories of Freedom session with Alan Fall.
The big kickoff event this year is the United in Freedom Social on Saturday, July 31, from 3:30-6:30 at the Freedom Elementary School ball field. Bring your own blankets and snacks and enjoy the music of Steve Blunt and Mango Groove; play corn hole or 4 connect; view all of the entries for this year’s T-shirt and tile designs; and learn more about some of the social organizations and volunteer opportunities in town. Be sure to save room for delicious ice cream!
Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to register early for the always popular OHW 5K Road Race, which will be held on Saturday Aug. 7 at 8:30. Race shirts and commemorative bibs will be provided to the first 100 participants.
The 44th annual Freedom Old Home Week Craft Fair sponsored by the Freedom Community Club will be held at the Freedom Elementary School from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. Crafters are invited to participate. Space is available to crafters both inside and outside. Applications can be found on the FOHW website or email fccincraftfair@gmail.com. Registration fees benefit the scholarship fund for Freedom students.
Visit the FOHW website, freedomoldhomeweek.net or visit the Facebook page Facebook.com/FreedomOldHomeWeek for updates and more information on all of the events. Copies of the schedule are also available at the library, Freedom Village Store and the post office.
Would you like to book a kayak or canoe rental? Your watercraft can be delivered to the Ossipee Lake public boat ramp and other waterways in the Lakes Region. Watercraft available includes: ocean kayaks, mid size kayaks, small kayaks, tandem canoes and kayaks. Call (603) 528-0136 to book your watercraft or to learn more.
