The Freedom Public Library’s preschool story time is back after a break. Search Freedom Public Library on YouTube for the story time videos which are published on Wednesday mornings. There are 22 of them now. Each one includes three stories plus lots of songs and action rhymes. There is also a craft every week, and if you live close by, you can get the necessary craft supplies from the library. Email Elizabeth Rhymer at director@freedompubliclibrary.org to sign up.
Jerry Knirk, Susan Ticehurst, and Chris McAleer are pleased to announce two Zoom listening sessions for the voters of Carroll County District 3 (Madison, Albany, Tamworth and Freedom) on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m.
These events are open to everyone — Republicans, Independents and Democrats — and are being offered at two different times for your convenience. For the safety of the public, they will be held on Zoom rather than in person. To participate in either meeting, email Knute Ogren, Chair of the Carroll County NH Democrats at knute4nh@yahoo.com. You’ll receive the Zoom link on the day of the meeting.
The Mount Washington Valley Unit of the League of Women Voters will be holding Candidate Forums for the State Representative candidates. The forum for District 3 (Madison, Tamworth, Freedom, Albany) will be on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This forum will also include the candidates for District 7, the floaterial district for the northern half of Carroll County, for whom the voters of District 3 can also vote. District 1 is also included but is not on our ballot.
For safety during the pandemic, the forum will be a Zoom event. You can join the event by going to zoom.us/join. Attend to learn more about the candidates. Meeting ID: 828 0548 7641 Passcode: 021817 They are also soliciting questions from the public at large, via email. Send your question to one of the following League of Women Voters board members: sbkovalik@gmail.com; or glenstormy210@gmail.com or darlenemcenaney@gmail.com.
The library is happy to collaborate with other area libraries to bring a New Hampshire Humanities program to the community. This program, led by UNH Professor Jason Sokol, is entitled, “All Eyes are Upon Us; Racial Struggles in the Northeast, from Jackie Robinson to Deval Patrick” and will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration is required to get the Zoom link, so please call or email the library.
The Genealogy Club of the Meredith Public Library is inviting you to its program on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. titled “DNA for the Overwhelmed: The Easiest Ways to Use DNA to Enhance Your Research.” To get the Zoom link, email Director Erin Apostolos at erin@meredithlibrary.org.
There is another great week of bread offerings available. Below please find the available choices for this week, including deli rye and sesame sourdough. To place an order for fresh, baked bread delivered straight to your door through store to Door, send an email to fvs@freedomvillagestore.org by Saturday night for a Tuesday delivery. For a Thursday delivery they need to hear from you by Monday at 6 p.m.
Freedom was saddened last week by the passing of Ernie Day at age 90. Our thoughts are with his family.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.