The second annual Parsonsfield Seminary Festival of Trees will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 with under 12 free. Tour the beautiful rooms in the Parsonsfield Seminary all decorated in trees with decorations of varying colors and whimsical themes. Definitely not to be missed! This will put you right into the holiday spirit and you will get to see some really beautiful and creative decorations. Parsonsfield Seminary is located at 504 North Road in Parsonsfield, Maine. Call Freedom's Bonnie Burroughs at (603) 452-4725 for more information.

Camp Calumet will host the next Community Club dinner on Dec. 7. The meal will be at 6 p.m. and the menu is as follows: Braised short ribs, chicken with artichokes, asparagus, ricotta and Parmesan cheese, mushroom ravioli, butternut squash, roasted potatoes, salad, rolls and berry shortcake. The cost will be $20 per person which must be paid in advance. Send checks (made payable to The Community Club of Freedom) to P.O. Box 273, Freedom, NH 03836 before Dec. 2. Because this is a catered event, no refunds will be given if you are unable to attend. There will be a free-will offering for the Ossipee Concerned Citizens  Santa Fund which will be matched by the club. Hope to see you there. Contact Peg Nichols at (603) 539-1602 for more information.

