The second annual Parsonsfield Seminary Festival of Trees will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 with under 12 free. Tour the beautiful rooms in the Parsonsfield Seminary all decorated in trees with decorations of varying colors and whimsical themes. Definitely not to be missed! This will put you right into the holiday spirit and you will get to see some really beautiful and creative decorations. Parsonsfield Seminary is located at 504 North Road in Parsonsfield, Maine. Call Freedom's Bonnie Burroughs at (603) 452-4725 for more information.
Camp Calumet will host the next Community Club dinner on Dec. 7. The meal will be at 6 p.m. and the menu is as follows: Braised short ribs, chicken with artichokes, asparagus, ricotta and Parmesan cheese, mushroom ravioli, butternut squash, roasted potatoes, salad, rolls and berry shortcake. The cost will be $20 per person which must be paid in advance. Send checks (made payable to The Community Club of Freedom) to P.O. Box 273, Freedom, NH 03836 before Dec. 2. Because this is a catered event, no refunds will be given if you are unable to attend. There will be a free-will offering for the Ossipee Concerned Citizens Santa Fund which will be matched by the club. Hope to see you there. Contact Peg Nichols at (603) 539-1602 for more information.
“A Calumet Christmas Carol” will be a live broadcast event on Zoom and Facebook taking place on Dec. 17. Join Adrien, Pastor Sara, Pastor Jon, Kat and Perry, Dave Piper, Johnny C, Rob Gray and lots of others for this fun event. Plan your watch party. Learn more at calumet.org/achristmascarol.
The North Conway Community Center hosts a day of holiday festivities on Saturday, Dec. 3. Starting with a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., followed by festive games, a craft, and pictures with Santa and then Whoville takes place in the afternoon with a meet and greet with the Grinch, and the Grinch movie. Sounds like fun holiday spirit.
Don't forget our lovely little Freedom Village Store this time of year. There are some beautiful new products for sale including Loon Lake mugs, Freedom hats, Christmas ornaments, holiday dish towels, toys, jewelry, maple syrup, the 2023 Freedom Historical Society calendar, a new holiday CD by a local musician and much more. There's literally something for everyone.
Cookie swap? Holiday gathering? Treat your hostess with a bouquet of flowers from the Ossipee Hannaford. For every bouquet sold during December, the Freedom Food Pantry will receive $1. Double the good.
The library hosts Yarn Arts Group every Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Bring your latest knitting/crocheting project and hone your craft with others. If you're a beginner, come to watch others work and learn. And on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. you can join in for drop-in cribbage. Boards and cards provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. Stop by and play the classic game with other folks. New players are always welcome to learn the ins and outs of the game.
