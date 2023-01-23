Check out the new website for the Freedom Old Home Week at freedomoldhomeweek.com. You will find everything you need to know for the 2023 Old Home Week.

If you are in a cleaning and organizing mood, don't forget about the resale booth managed by Freedom's Patrick Miele at Yankee Resalers. Money and donations collected support the Lakes Region Humane Society. As the booth is composed of shelves, donations need to be small household items, decorative items, and small personal accessories. There is no room for furniture, clothes, or books. If you have any items to contribute, call Patrick at (603) 539-4815 or email senormiele@yahoo.com to arrange for pick up or drop off, if needed.

