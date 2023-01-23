Check out the new website for the Freedom Old Home Week at freedomoldhomeweek.com. You will find everything you need to know for the 2023 Old Home Week.
If you are in a cleaning and organizing mood, don't forget about the resale booth managed by Freedom's Patrick Miele at Yankee Resalers. Money and donations collected support the Lakes Region Humane Society. As the booth is composed of shelves, donations need to be small household items, decorative items, and small personal accessories. There is no room for furniture, clothes, or books. If you have any items to contribute, call Patrick at (603) 539-4815 or email senormiele@yahoo.com to arrange for pick up or drop off, if needed.
The featured artist at the library from January through March is Scott Evans. Evans is a native of New England and has been inspired by wooden boats all his life. He is a self taught as an artist of many mediums with a love of boats and woodcraft. Stop in at the library during normal library hours and view his amazing work.
Don't know what to do with puzzles that are missing pieces? Let Amanda give you a few ideas. On Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Amanda will host a crafting workshop for nifty crafts using puzzle pieces. Email Amanda at asst@freedompubliclibrary.org if you'd like to attend. Seating is limited.
Don't forget the Tuesday Yarn Arts class at the library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Bring your latest knitting/crocheting project and hone your craft with others. If you're a beginner, come to watch others work and learn. And Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. is drop in cribbage. Boards and cards provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. Stop by and play the classic game with other folks. New players are always welcome to learn the ins and outs of the game.
Freedom's Tava Nicol is selling Girl Scout cookies. If you would like to purchase, please log onto the following digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/tava386012 Select home delivery by Tava and she will drop them off at your house.
Drop-in yoga has begun at the town hall on Mondays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. Bring a mat if you have one. Contact Barbara at (610) 762-2493 for more information.
Bob Smart has recorded Jan. 11, at 7 a.m as the official date for ice cover on Ossipee Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.