In six hours, Anya and Tava Nicoll sold 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies at Walmart this past Saturday, but you have one more chance to pick up your favorites. Stop by Walmart this coming Saturday to get your boxes. If you miss out, you will have to wait a whole year!
Join photographer Melinda Reyes and the Freedom Public Library in Freedom, N.H., for an online Zoom presentation, "An Evening with Photographer Mel Reyes" on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Melinda's special exhibition focuses on the lives of the elderly who are isolated in nursing homes during the current pandemic and is currently on display at the Freedom Public Library through March. During her Zoom talk, Reyes will share the powerful stories behind the photographs, and discuss her inspirations and techniques with us. Her documentary and portrait photography has received significant international attention and numerous awards in recent years. To sign up for the online Zoom talk, please email the Freedom Public Library at freedompubliclibrary@gmail.com. You will receive instructions on how to participate in the call on Feb. 23.
Freedom's Rachel Fall of Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on April 7 from 11-4 at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up right on the redcrossblood.org website and pick a time and note too if you are a first time donor.
The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2-3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. Contact Rachel at (603) 733-7151 to learn more and thank you for supporting the American Red Cross blood program. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999. Schedule appointments, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical, and track donations.
Freedom School District Annual Meeting: Monday, March 8, 7 p.m. Freedom Elementary School Town and School District Elections, Tuesday, March 9, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Freedom Elementary School Freedom Town Meeting, Saturday, March 13, 9 a.m. Freedom Elementary School Thank you to town moderator, Don Johnson, for the following information: 2021 Moderator’s Notice: Town Meeting and Annual School District Meeting. Both the Freedom School District Annual Meeting (March 8, 7 p.m.) and the Freedom Town Meeting (March 13, 9 a.m.) will take place at the Freedom Elementary School, 40 Loon Lake Road. Please keep in mind the following procedures for both meetings.
All who enter the place of meeting will be expected to wear face coverings with both mouth and nose covered for the full time within the meeting place. This is also a rule of the Freedom Elementary School. We request, out of respect, consideration, and compassion for your fellow friends, neighbors, and residents that you please wear a mask inside the school. Masks will be provided for those who are without them.
We will provide for 6’ social distance seating for all. Exceptions will be made for those who reside in the same household.
\You must be a registered voter in order to be eligible to vote at either meeting. The Supervisors of the checklist will be stationed at the entrance to the meeting place. Please have your identification ready for them to see when you check in.
If you are not currently a registered voter in Freedom, you can register to vote with the Supervisors of the Checklist when they are in session. They will be in session one more time prior to the meetings: Saturday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Freedom Town Hall. Make sure you bring a mask, gloves, identification, and documentation that Freedom is your primary place of residence.
Same day voter registration is available only at the election. It is not available at the Town Meeting or Annual Meeting of the Freedom School District.
2021 Moderator’s Notice: Town and School District Elections. Because of precautions due to the ongoing pandemic, the Freedom Town and School District Election on Tuesday, March 9, will also take place at the Freedom Elementary School, 40 Loon Lake Road. We are hopeful that this will be the last time we will have to have Freedom elections at the school and by this time next year we expect to be back to having our elections at the Town Hall.
The polls will be open for voting in person from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
For the protection of all voters and for the protection of all those who volunteer to serve as election workers, all who enter the place of voting will be expected to wear face coverings with both mouth and nose covered for the full time within the place of voting. This is also a rule of the Freedom Elementary School. We request, out of respect, consideration, and compassion for your fellow friends, neighbors, and residents that you please wear a mask inside the school for voting.
Individual face coverings will be provided for those who don’t provide one on their own.
Voters who do not or cannot wear a face covering, as well as voters who for any reason feel uncomfortable voting in person because of COVID-19, can vote by absentee ballot.
To acquire an absentee ballot, you must request an Absentee Ballot Application from Libby Priebe, Freedom Town Clerk. You can do so by going to the Town Municipal Building where there is an envelope with these forms inside the entry foyer; you can request that Libby send you the form by emailing her at freedomtownclerk@yahoo.com
When the Absentee Ballot Application Form is received by Libby, she will mail you a package with the absentee ballot and the affidavit envelope in which the ballot will be enclosed when you return it to her.
When you have indicated your votes on the absentee ballot, insert it in the accompanying Absentee Ballot Affidavit Envelope, sign and seal the envelope and send it in another envelope to: Freedom Town Clerk, P.O. Box 457, Freedom, NH 03836.
Because the mail is moving slower than we’ve been accustomed before the COVID-19 Pandemic, we encourage you to begin the process NOW for applying for and voting by absentee ballot.
On Election Day, we will begin processing absentee ballots at 1 p.m., and we will be able to process all ballots received by 5 p.m. on that day. Another person can deliver your absentee ballot in its affidavit envelope for you, but only if they meet the definition of an approved “delivery agent.” You can ask your spouse, parent, sibling, child, grandchild, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in- law, stepparent or stepchild to return your absentee ballot for you. If you live in a nursing home or residential care facility, the administrator or administrator’s designee can return your ballot. According to the election laws, “This type of delivery agent is limited to delivering no more than 4 absentee ballots in any election.”
If you are not currently a registered voter in Freedom, you can register to vote with the Supervisors of the Checklist when they are in session. They will be in session one more time prior to the elections: Saturday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.-noon, at the Freedom Town Hall. Make sure you bring a mask, gloves, identification, and documentation that Freedom is your primary place of residence.
The Supervisors of the Checklist are also in session during election hours at the place of election. This means that you can come to the Freedom Elementary School on March 9. between 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and register to vote at that time.
We want to make sure that everyone who wants to vote and is eligible to vote will have the opportunity to vote. That’s why the legislature has made it possible for us to have some provisions because of COVID-19 that we don’t normally have. Say, for instance, that you wake up on election day and you have the chills, sore throat, running a fever, or any of the other symptoms of COVID that would make it inappropriate for you to be inside a room with other persons. Or say, for some reason, you cannot wear a mask and you forgot to get an absentee ballot ahead of time. You can go to the Freedom Elementary School during voting hours, approach the main entrance, and explain your situation to the election worker serving as the Greeter. The Greeter will alert one of the election workers who will bring you an Absentee Voter Application at the place designated by the Greeter. Once you fill out the application form and it is ascertained that you are indeed on the checklist, you will be given an absentee ballot. You’ll indicate your votes on the absentee ballots, fold them into an Absentee Ballot Affidavit Envelope, seal the envelope, and hand it to the election official who will bring it inside the voting area where it will be kept with other absentee ballots awaiting processing. This procedure is referred to as “Absentee Curbside Voting.”
If you have questions about voting in the upcoming elections, contact Don Johnson, Town Moderator, (603) 848-9904, johnson.donald.g@gmail.com.
