Fun Friday returns to the Freedom Public Library on Friday, April 14, with after-school activities, pizza time and family movie night. Perler beads will be offered for a craft and the movie will be "Puss in Boots The Last Wish." Don't miss out on the fun. Remember to register at the library ahead of time for anyone who'll be having pizza.
The Freedom and Effingham Police Departments are hosting a drug take back on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use this time to clean out the medicine cabinets of any unused and expired medications.
The Freedom Historical Society will continue its 2023 speaker series on April 26 with the program “Writing Your Family History,” by Kyle Hurst, senior genealogist of Newbury Free Press/New England Historic Genealogical Society. The program is free and will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m.
The program will cover the process of turning your raw data into a written narrative suitable for sharing with your family. Topics include: determining your audience, organizing your materials, choosing a genealogical format, adding citations, enhancing your narrative with stories and decision-making before publishing.
Hurst holds a bachelor in both history and anthropology from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s certificate in museum studies from Tufts University. For the culmination of this program, she completed a semester-long internship at the National Archives in Waltham, Mass. Her book, "Ancestors and Descendants" of Charles Le Caron and Victoire Sprague, won the 2020 National Genealogical Award for Excellence in the Genealogical and Family History category. Her areas of expertise include genealogical research in the mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England and various European countries.
Members of the Freedom Historical Society and the general public are welcome and invited to register in advance to obtain Zoom access information for the presentation at freedomhistoricalsociety.org. join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time on Wednesday, April 26. For more information or questions, call (603) 491-8347.
On Saturday, April 29, there are three hike tours happening at the Freedom Town Forest at 9 a.m. These hikes vary in length and are for all ages. The purpose is to familiarize people with the Freedom Town Forest and hikes will be led by members of the Forest Advisory Committee. The three choices are a one mile, three mile, or five mile hike. You are asked to meet at the Pequawket Gate off Ossipee Lake Road across from the Pequawket Trail.
Spring is springing at the Freedom Village Store! Stop in to see the new products including beautiful seasonal greeting cards, new flour sack tea towels, three varieties of organic pasta sauce, two kinds of organic salsa, about six different flavors of savory popcorn, and some handsome wooden cutting boards in a variety of sizes. Don't forget to pick up your fresh milk and eggs. Also, kombucha is coming soon to the beverage department.
Freedom's Quinn Stephan is the star of the show in the Arts in Motion production of "Moana Jr." at the Majestic Theatre. Show dates are April 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and April 15 and 16 at 2 p.m. Get your tickets today, it's an amazing show. Ticket information can be found at artsinmotiontheater.com.
Mark your calendars now for Chalmers Insurance third annual Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, May 16, at the Center Ossipee Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go online at redcrossblood.org to sign up for call (800) RED-CROSS. Be someone's hero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.