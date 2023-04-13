Fun Friday returns to the Freedom Public Library on Friday, April 14, with after-school activities, pizza time and family movie night. Perler beads will be offered for a craft and the movie will be "Puss in Boots The Last Wish." Don't miss out on the fun. Remember to register at the library ahead of time for anyone who'll be having pizza.

The Freedom and Effingham Police Departments are hosting a drug take back on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Use this time to clean out the medicine cabinets of any unused and expired medications.

