The Freedom Historical Society is opening the 2023 monthly speaker season on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. via Zoom with “Moved and Seconded: Town Meeting in New Hampshire,” a program presented by author, storyteller and humorist Rebecca Rule. This program is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to sign up to attend in advance for access information.

Rule has regaled audiences with stories of the rituals, traditions and history of town meetings, including the characters, literature, humor and wisdom of this uniquely New England institution. She has hosted the “New Hampshire Authors” series for 10 years and now hosts “Our Hometown” on N.H. PBS. She also writes the monthly “AYUH” column for New Hampshire Magazine. Her latest book is titled “That Reminds Me of a Funny Story.” She writes fiction, essays and reviews from her home in Northwood.

