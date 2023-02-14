The Freedom Historical Society is opening the 2023 monthly speaker season on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. via Zoom with “Moved and Seconded: Town Meeting in New Hampshire,” a program presented by author, storyteller and humorist Rebecca Rule. This program is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to sign up to attend in advance for access information.
Rule has regaled audiences with stories of the rituals, traditions and history of town meetings, including the characters, literature, humor and wisdom of this uniquely New England institution. She has hosted the “New Hampshire Authors” series for 10 years and now hosts “Our Hometown” on N.H. PBS. She also writes the monthly “AYUH” column for New Hampshire Magazine. Her latest book is titled “That Reminds Me of a Funny Story.” She writes fiction, essays and reviews from her home in Northwood.
Members of the Freedom Historical Society and the public are welcome and invited to register in advance to obtain Zoom access information for the presentation at freedomhistoricalsociety.org. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time. For more information, call (603)491-8347.
News from the Freedom Public Library:
• Preschool story time is back from vacation. Join in starting on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for an hour of stories, songs, activities, crafts and more.
• If you’re going to be doing some reading during the month of February, why not participate in this year’s winter reading program? It’s for all ages. Check out the pogram on the website freedompubliclibrary.org and see what you can win.
• Remember that the library has six pairs of snowshoes, ranging in sizes for all ages. They’re perfect for checking for your next winter adventure.
• The library will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 18, in observance of Presidents Day. The book drop and sale in the front vestibule are available 24/7 for your convenience.
• The library’s next Matinee Cafe will be held at the library on Feb. 25 and will feature the Oscar-nominated 2022 movie “Tár.” The Matinee Cafe is for adults and light refreshments are warm beverages will be served starting at 2 p.m., followed by the feature film at 2:30 p.m. There will be time to chat about the movie after the film.
• Get a ballot from the library and fill in your predictions for 2023’s Oscar winners, then turn in your ballot at the library by 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. If your ballot has the most correct predictions, you’ll win a DVD or Blu-ray copy of your choice of any of this year’s Oscar-nominated movies.
Calling all artists: The new theme for the 2023 Freedom Old Home Week has been chosen and it is “Meet Me In Freedom.” This theme will be placed on both T-shirts and tiles and the committee is looking for your art to represent the theme. The parameters for the tile should feature an iconic Freedom building or site, needs to be 6 inch by 6 inch in dimensions, and needs to be in black and white. The T-shirt can either be oriented landscape or portrait, be 8.5 inch by 11 inch or 9 inch by 12 inch, can have up to three colors (avoid fine details), have a design that pops to reflect theme and location, can be clearly viewed from a distance and appeals across ages and genders. Submit your design as a pdf, jpg, png to freedomfohw@gmail.com or mail a hard copy to P.O. Box 35, Freedom, NH 03836. All entries must be submitted by Feb. 22 and the winners will be announced in April. If you have questions, reach out to freedomfohw@gmail.com.
I just learned that certain Girl Scout cookies can only be had by ordering online so order yours up from Tava. Log onto digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/tava386012 Select home delivery by Tava and she will deliver your order to you at your house.
