The Freedom Historical Society will host “Writing Your Family History,” by Kyle Hurst. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time on Wednesday. This free program will cover the process of turning your raw data into a written narrative suitable for sharing with your family. Members of the Freedom Historical Society and the general public are welcome and invited to register in advance. For more information, go to freedomhistoricalsociety.org or call (603) 491-8347.
There will be a celebration of life for Gail Bizer on Thursday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church. At Gail’s request, people are invited to bring a flower from home. There will be flowers available at the church for those who need one.
The Freedom Village Store will be welcoming May with lots of goodies, flowers for Mother's Day, kombucha, pasta sauce, salsa, chips and all sorts of new products along with your popular standards for May flowers, Mother’s Day and Cinco De Mayo. Be sure to stop by.
Start your day with a great breakfast. Traditions Restaurant, Cafe & Pub located at Purity Spring Resort is offering breakfast, both traditional classic bacon and eggs plate in the pub or a bagel breakfast sandwich and a hot or cold espresso drink to go for your commute. Open Wednesday through Sunday. View menus at purityspring.com/dine/
Last call for the George T. Davidson, Jr. Scholarship application for 2023. Applications may be obtained at the church office in Freedom village, on the church website, first christian church of freedom.org, the Kennett High School guidance office, or the Kingswood Guidance Office. A hard copy must be submitted to the scholarship committee by the first of May.
Roadside clean up will be held on Saturday, May 6. Meet at Freedom Elementary at 8:30 a.m. to receive your trash bags, road assignment and Bobby Sue’s gift card. Contribute towards helping Freedom's roads look beautiful again.
Freedom Elementary School will be holding an in-person Kindergarten registration on May 17. If you have a child that will be age 5 before Sept. 30 and you live in the town of Freedom, your child is eligible to attend Kindergarten at Freedom Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year. Call the school at (603) 539-2077 to schedule a time for your visit.
The annual Lord’s Hill Meeting House bake and plant sale will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Offerings include three types of well-started tomato plants: Hungarian Heart (slicer with no seeds), Parker’s Whopper (slicer), and Mountain Magic (larger than a cherry and perfect for eating off the bush or in salads); individual herbs or herb boxes containing three herbs; Lantana 4-inch pots, red, white and confetti; and Lantana hanging plants. The bake sale will be held inside the historic Meeting House at 660 Province Lake Road. Individual cake servings, pies, whole breads, cookies and bars and more. For more information reach out to Heidi Foy at (207) 205-0987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.