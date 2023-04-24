The Freedom Historical Society will host “Writing Your Family History,” by Kyle Hurst. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time on Wednesday. This free program will cover the process of turning your raw data into a written narrative suitable for sharing with your family. Members of the Freedom Historical Society and the general public are welcome and invited to register in advance. For more information, go to freedomhistoricalsociety.org or call (603) 491-8347.

There will be a celebration of life for Gail Bizer on Thursday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church. At Gail’s request, people are invited to bring a flower from home. There will be flowers available at the church for those who need one.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.