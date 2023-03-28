Freedom was so saddened this past week by the passing of Gail Bizer. Bizer had a hand in so many facets of Freedom and was a person of extreme positivity and cheerfulness. She is tremendously missed already. There is a service planned in April and more details will be available soon.

The fifth annual Green Mountain Conservation Group's Polar Plunge is set for noon on March 31 the riverfront of the group's Effingham headquarters. You can join in the fun to take the plunge to protect the irreplaceable Ossipee Aquifer which provides us with clean, safe drinking water. To enroll as a Green Mountain Conservation Group Polar Plunge ambassador, go to gmcg.org/polarplunge or call (603) 539- 1859 by March 30. To donate, go to gmcg.org or write a check with “polar plunge” in the memo made out to Green Mountain Conservation Group and mail to P.O. Box 95, Effingham, NH 03882. All 2023 Polar Plunge donations will be matched 100 percen. The group has a goal to raise over $10,000 to support the Ossipee Aquifer protection programs. Facebook users can log on a little before noon on March 31 to watch the staff and the Polar Plunge Ambassadors take the plunge on live video stream.

