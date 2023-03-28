Freedom was so saddened this past week by the passing of Gail Bizer. Bizer had a hand in so many facets of Freedom and was a person of extreme positivity and cheerfulness. She is tremendously missed already. There is a service planned in April and more details will be available soon.
The fifth annual Green Mountain Conservation Group's Polar Plunge is set for noon on March 31 the riverfront of the group's Effingham headquarters. You can join in the fun to take the plunge to protect the irreplaceable Ossipee Aquifer which provides us with clean, safe drinking water. To enroll as a Green Mountain Conservation Group Polar Plunge ambassador, go to gmcg.org/polarplunge or call (603) 539- 1859 by March 30. To donate, go to gmcg.org or write a check with “polar plunge” in the memo made out to Green Mountain Conservation Group and mail to P.O. Box 95, Effingham, NH 03882. All 2023 Polar Plunge donations will be matched 100 percen. The group has a goal to raise over $10,000 to support the Ossipee Aquifer protection programs. Facebook users can log on a little before noon on March 31 to watch the staff and the Polar Plunge Ambassadors take the plunge on live video stream.
The Freedom PTO is hosting a community Easter egg hunt at the Freedom Elementary School on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. There will be egg hunts in different age divisions for kids along with prizes, raffles, and baked goods and refreshments for sale to benefit the PTO. The Easter Bunny will also be there for photos.
Looking to spruce up your spring decor? Join Amanda on Saturday, April 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for some fun crafts to usher in the spring. Registration is required. If you're interested, email Amanda at asst@freedompubliclibary.org.
Easter sunrise service is currently planned to be held at the Pavilion at Loon Lake at 7 a.m. In the event of muddy weather that prevents this location, the service will be held at the same time outside of the church. The regular Easter church service will be held on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m. at the church.
In addition, there will be a Maundy Thursday seder on April 6 at 5 p.m. Notify the church at (603) 539-6484 if you plan to attend. Palm Sunday will be at 10 a.m. this coming Sunday and a Good Friday service will be held at the Christ Episcopol Church in North Conway at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
Starting Point is offering online volunteer training beginning April 10. All sessions run 5 to 8 p.m. and consist of 24 hours of online education. Dates include April 10 Intro; April 11 Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence 101; April 13 Court Advocacy; April 17 CAC, DCYF; April 19 Shelter; April 20 Hospital Advocacy; May 1 Confidentiality, intersectionality and more; May 8 Volunteer Appreciation and networking at Camp Calumet in Freedom.
Once training is complete, participates can create their own schedules. Volunteer positions include direct service work, office support, event support, fundraising, board work, prevention, and outreach. For more information, email raetha@startingpointnh.org.
The First Christian Church of Freedom will be awarding the George T. Davidson, Jr. Scholarship for 2023. Applications may be obtained at the church office in Freedom village, on the church website, firstchristianchurchoffreedom.org, the Kennett High School guidance office or the Kingswood Guidance Office. A hard copy must be submitted to the scholarship committee by May 1.
