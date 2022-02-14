FREEDOM — The Freedom Village Store seeks a qualified person to manage operations of this historic community mercantile. The part-time position will require an average of 20 hours per week.
Reporting to the Board of Directors, duties include customer relations, coordinating with store volunteers, managing point-of-sale system, product ordering, merchandising and display, special events management, and updating social media platforms.
Retail experience desirable, positive work ethic, demonstrated ability to work in a team and prior work references required.
Chalmers Insurance is hosting a first quarter food drive at 940 Route 16 in Ossipee Mondays-Fridays 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Items can be placed in a drop off box in the foyer. Canned and dry/boxed goods being collected to support local community members. For any details call Freedom's Rachel Fall at (603) 539-7444.
The Winter Film Series at the Library will be showing “'In the Heights" on Feb. 19 and 20. Space is available for both viewing. Please call the library at 539-5176 to register. Masks are required.
During the month of February, the library is holding a contest to design a logo for the Freedom Public Library! Visit freedompubliclibrary.org to check out the rules, and submit your design!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.