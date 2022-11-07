Freedom Elementary Student Council welcomes you on Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. as students and staff honor our veterans. For more details, contact the office at (603) 539-2077.

Registration for Calumet’s resident camp for kids is open. Through Nov. 11, people will have the chance to sign their wonderful kid up for camp at the 2022 price. People can snag the reduced fee and set up a payment plan and chip away at the camp fee during the months to come. Be smart. Register soon. Also, it’s time to get going on applications for employment at Calumet 2023, including Calumet’s awesome Leadership Training Program for 16 year olds. Go to calumet.org

