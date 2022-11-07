Freedom Elementary Student Council welcomes you on Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. as students and staff honor our veterans. For more details, contact the office at (603) 539-2077.
Registration for Calumet’s resident camp for kids is open. Through Nov. 11, people will have the chance to sign their wonderful kid up for camp at the 2022 price. People can snag the reduced fee and set up a payment plan and chip away at the camp fee during the months to come. Be smart. Register soon. Also, it’s time to get going on applications for employment at Calumet 2023, including Calumet’s awesome Leadership Training Program for 16 year olds. Go to calumet.org
The Snowvillage Inn in Eaton has offered to donate 10 percent of the evening’s proceeds on Nov. 16 to Freedom Food Village Store. Dinner is served from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Come and enjoy a delicious night out while supporting our Freedom Village Store. Call (603) 447-2818 to learn more.
A turkey trot to benefit the Freedom Food Pantry will be held on Thanksgiving morning at the Freedom School. Check-in is 8 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. start. Cost is $20 until Nov. 23. Race day cost is $20 plus a donation amount of your choice. For more information, go to calumet.org/freedomturkeytrot.
The 26th annual Freedom Rings in the Holidays is soon approaching. Save the dates of Friday, Nov. 18, Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
In addition to last week’s list, here are those popular artists you can’t pass by:
• Freedom Artisans upstairs in the town hall at 7 Elm St. (elevator available). Friday 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Robyn Anthony Stoddard, etched glassware, hand-painted watercolor cards.
• Patty Boewe, handpainted ornaments and rocks.
• Donna Brooks Miller, handcrafted gnomes, Santas and snowmen.
• Bonnie Burroughs, decorative mugs and coasters and photos.
• Jeannine Pearson, vintage reclaimed windows, custom painted and ready to hang.
• Karen Hatch, jams and chutneys, handcrafted home decor and decorated balsam wreaths.
• Deb Sellers, car seat ponchos and dog accessories.
• Kristin Moceri Venditto, coasters and signs (designs hand drawn and transferred to wood).
• Gail Lamothe, hand-painted Swedish-inspired home decor.
Reminder for the Coat Drive Box for Ossipee Concerned Citizens is the the lower level of the Freedom Town Hall. Coats of all sizes in gently used condition are much appreciated.
Don’t forget to visit the Freedom Gallery, Freedom House Antiques, Freedom Historical Society, Freedom Public Library, Freedom Village Store, Ladies of the First Christian Church for the sandwich and chowder luncheon, Ladies Guild at the Church and everything is topped off with local musicians and writers performing and tree lighting with caroling. Not to be missed.
