The First Christian Church of Freedom is offering a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. with a quiet vigil in front of the church. There will be readings, and special music by Shana Aisenberg on the violin. There will be an Easter Morning service at 7 a.m. at the lake with a brief message and BYO communion. Please bring bread and a cup from home. This can be anything that is easy for you — toast, a muffin, crackers, etc. as well as something to drink, hot or cold. At 10 a.m. there will be the same service (just a later time) in front of the church. A free will offering will be accepted during each of these services.
The Freedom Old Home Week Committee has been meeting to discuss ways to have a COVID-conscious, family-focused, safe and flexible events. Ducky Day will be a virtual event this year. The date is Saturday, June 26, and more details will follow on how people can participate. Old Home Week will kickoff on Friday, July 30, and will end on Sunday, Aug 8. More details on what events will take place will be provided later on. Thanks to the help of the community taking the theme survey, the theme this year is “United in Freedom, 2021.”
The Freedom Old Home Week Committee would love to feature your image on the annual T-shirt. Entries can be sent via email to FOHW@gmail.com or may be mailed to Freedom Old Home Week, P.O. Box 359, Freedom, NH 03836. They are also looking for submissions for their annual Freedom Old Home Week tile. Receipt of either/both submission needs to be dated or postmarked no later than April 15. Check out their website at freedomoldhomeweek.net or visit their Facebook page.
April is National Volunteer Month, the perfect time to donate blood at the upcoming blood drive. Chalmers Insurance Group is hosting a blood drive on April 7 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ossipee Town Hall gym.
As a special thank you, when donors race to give between April 1-30, they’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. There will be five winners, so spread the word and help fill your blood drive schedule by encouraging your friends, family and co-workers to make an appointment today.
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999. Schedule appointments, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical, as well as track donations. For more information contact Freedom’s Rachel Fall at (603) 733-7151.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
