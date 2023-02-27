The drawing for the raffle ticket to support the Freedom Firefighters Association Raffle will be on March 7 at 6 p.m at the Freedom Fire Station. The prize is a Ruger American .308 Bolt Action with Vortex Scope. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from the chief, the transfer station or from firefighter volunteers. Online purchasing is not available at this time however you can mail a check to the Freedom Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 129, Freedom NH 03836. The winner must be age 18 or up and need not be present to win.
The Community Club will host its annual candidates night dinner on March 8 at 6 p.m. As in the past, this will be a pizza dinner. Cost of the dinner for paid members will be $10 each. For non-members, it will be $14 each. Call Bonnie Elie at (978) 337-4323 to volunteer to set up and/or clean up. If you missed the cut off for the pizza reservations, you are still welcome to come to the candidates night, but pizza will not be available for you.
Don't forget about the library's winter reading program for all ages. For more information, go to freedompubliclibrary.org.
The NH Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be at St. Joseph's Church on Thursday, March 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at 23 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee. Volunteer are needed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up at nhfoodbank.volunteerhub.com. The NH Mobile Food Pantry is generously sponsored by the Bank of New Hampshire. For more information, go to nhfoodbank.org/next-mobile-food-pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.