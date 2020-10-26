It was agreed by the Freedom selectmen and police chief that those choosing to celebrate Halloween and put candy out for trick-or-treaters should do so by turning on their light and following CDC guidelines. Those who wish to not participate should just leave their lights off.
Candidates' night went well. If you missed it, the link is: youtu.be/DpU8NGrz8-4.
You can also find the link on the homepage of chocoruanh.com.
Voting is Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Freedom Elementary School on 40 Loon Lake Road. The polls will be open for voting in person from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the protection of all voters and for those who volunteer to serve as election workers, all who enter the place of voting will be expected to wear face coverings for both mouth and nose for the full time within the place of voting out of respect, consideration, and compassion for your fellow friends, neighbors, and residents. This is also a rule of the Freedom Elementary School. If you have questions regarding the upcoming election, contact our Town Moderator, Don Johnson at 848-9904 or johnson.donald.g@gmail.com.
You will be happy to hear that JJ & Co. will be holding their annual Artisans Fair this year on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Janet and Don’s home at 665 Eaton Road under the tents from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (unless you are a serious shopper and want to come from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. with a $5+ donation to the Freedom Food Pantry).
You can expect to see: Janet Johnson — baskets; Elaine Giles — needle felting; Gay Moceri — country crafts and vanilla; Gail Lamothe — Scandinavian inspired art; Gail Bizer — jam; Pam Keith — human and dog cookies; Amy Fournier — primitives; Heidi Glavin — wood burned ornaments and cranberry sauce; Don Johnson — fence rail creations.
There will be two tables of items made by the Freedom Church Ladies Guild which will include quilts, table runners and more. Also open in Freedom that day will be the Brooks Sugar House on the Eaton Road, Freedom Village Store and the Freedom Gallery on Elm Street and the White Mountain Curiosity Shop on Porter Road. This event is being held at an earlier date than usual so that it can be held outside, under a tent, for safety purposes.
Additionally, the Freedom Rings Artisans will be holding their festive annual holiday event on Nov. 20 and 21 at the Town Hall. There are several new artisans that will be joining in the fun this year. Masks required and social distancing will be in place. More details will follow in the coming weeks so stayed tuned.
Make sure you go to both of the above events so you don't miss out on anything!
The Freedom Village Store has had requests for Old Home Week and Beach Club tiles from prior years. If there is a year you are missing and would like to acquire please let them know. They are working to compile all requests and will have tiles made up to help you complete your collection! Send an email to Sarah Tabor at kelmscott7@roadrunner.com.
Freedom's Glenn Hormell died recently. He was such a great Freedomite and will be missed very much. Our thoughts are with Velma and family.
