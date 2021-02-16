By Nancy E. Williams, (603) 447-5635
Someone asked me at the post office to tone down the “snow dances.” Me? I love snow, just white fluffy snow not ice. It is still February in New Hampshire, so I’d say we have a ways to go before winter is over.
Let’s have snow, snow, and snow! (Even Texas is having snow, and that is never good.) Have a great week in our ski valley. Winter gives you choices: Get out for a walk, cross-country skiing, downhill, snowshoeing, ice fishing, building a snowman or sledding. We are lucky to have the big outdoors all around us.
Most of the people in town know that I love football and especially the Super Bowl. A dear friend came in for his mail and I said, “Hey, how about that Super Bowl win!” As quick as a whip, he said, “Now Nancy, you know I don’t like baseball.” I almost fell on the floor in laughter. Anyway, I was so happy for the Bucs and Tom Brady to have that dramatic win. It is not just myself, but I think Tom is definitely the G.O.A.T., the greatest player of all time. The Chiefs were coming off last year’s Super Bowl win, but they just didn’t have it on Sunday. I think Patrick Mahomes is an outstanding player, and he will keep getting better and better every year. Best of luck to all the teams; they played their hearts out. Thanks to Patricia for all the props for the game — little footballs, pom poms, Bucs vests — and didn’t we eat well!
Have you had your vaccine yet? Because I could only choose two days of the week, mine isn’t until April 23. Now that there is more vaccine available, I certainly hope the state will move us up right away to get our first shots. In the meantime, please wear your masks, keep your distance from others, and stay home if you feel sick. We have to work together to beat this virus.
It saddened me to read about the loss of Thomas O’Boyle of Eaton, who passed away on Jan. 31. He and I used to have this running “battle” every year when he and Marilyn used to go to Florida for a few months in the winter. I would keep putting all their mail in a big bucket waiting until they finally came back home. I would love it when his son John would come in for the mail finally, and we would all share a lot of laughs each time they returned. My most sincere condolences to Marilyn, John and the rest of the family for their loss. He will be missed by so many people.
Two weeks ago, one little paragraph was moved to another page for space and I just wanted to repeat it: It gave me and many people, so much pleasure to see those lit up Christmas trees on Crystal Lake and Long Pond this year. Just looking across the water to see the brightly lit trees makes everyone happy and at peace. Thank you so much to all of you for providing this pleasure for all of Eaton and people who are passing through. Ken, you started this!
If you love quiche, then I hope you ordered from the Eaton Village Store last weekend. Four of us ordered three quiches (two broccoli, cheddar, bacon; one spinach, artichoke, feta) and the whole family had Kate’s delicious creations for two plus meals. Many thanks to Kate and Justin for those wonderful choices. Oh, and we also got a sweet box of cookies, which we are still nibbling on. Make sure to order from EVS on the weekends: homemade soups, smoked beef sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, all sorts of grilled cheeses, and more.
In case you want French croissants, cinnamon rolls, pastries, lots of cookies, or New York style pizza, head down Rte. 153 to Little Field Farm stand on Saturdays, from 10 to 5 and pick up your orders from Peter, Marylou or Deb. Everything is delicious and just melts in your mouth. Last Saturday, the stand was closed, but come this week and enjoy all those choices.
Of course, many of us are dining in or doing takeout from the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton and have been for close to a year. The meals are out of this world! I thoroughly enjoyed the Spare Ribs dinner last Saturday. Look up the menu beforehand and just see if you can resist. The choices are hard to beat. We also loved their Valentine’s Day table decorations and I could not resist the lemon creme brûlée. Thank you, Nancy and Bob Malvesta, for my dynamite dinner. We try to go every Saturday if we can.
