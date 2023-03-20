We may look out to see a lot of snow, but there has been a lot of melting, typical for March and April, so never fear — spring is right nearly here. I’m sure we will all be ready for it, right?

I did want to say that anyone who attended the Alana MacDonald Band concert last month at Stone Mountain Arts Center was by far struck by how great the concert was and how MacDonald just doesn’t miss a note. The band played to a full house and no one was disappointed. At the end, Tom, Robbie and Michael gathered around their fearless leader full of happiness for a job so well done. Thanks to the band, to Carol and Jeff (nice to see you both) and to all the crew who put on a fabulous dinner and make the atmosphere so special.

