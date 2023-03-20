We may look out to see a lot of snow, but there has been a lot of melting, typical for March and April, so never fear — spring is right nearly here. I’m sure we will all be ready for it, right?
I did want to say that anyone who attended the Alana MacDonald Band concert last month at Stone Mountain Arts Center was by far struck by how great the concert was and how MacDonald just doesn’t miss a note. The band played to a full house and no one was disappointed. At the end, Tom, Robbie and Michael gathered around their fearless leader full of happiness for a job so well done. Thanks to the band, to Carol and Jeff (nice to see you both) and to all the crew who put on a fabulous dinner and make the atmosphere so special.
I hope that everyone was able to get to the Eaton Town Hall for the voting part last Tuesday. Due to the big storm, the town meeting is now scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, March 21, beginning at 6 p.m. at the town hall. The school meeting will start at 5 on the same day. Congratulations to all the winners. The Town of Eaton marches on. By the way, all the chocolate chip cookies were delicious, so thanks Eaton bakers.
I’d like to thank all the plow people this winter for the great job they’ve done to clear up the heavy snow and make it safe to drive here. I bet it has been a long winter for them.
Way to go, Stubby, William, David and everyone else who keeps our roads open. You’re the best. We are so lucky to live in this beautiful village, filled with beauty and wonderful people.
As most of you know, very sadly, Rose and Bill Valle will be leaving us next month at the Eaton Village Store.
I wish they could stay longer because I have really enjoyed working with them at Eaton Village Store at the post office, and I am so fond of them both. (Who will make my mocha iced coffee or the specialty soups, or buy the great gifts down there?)
Many thanks to Whitney Pray for prepping and waitressing in such a friendly happy manner, and thanks to our friend Meri Larson for coming in twice a week to catch up with all the dishes. I am going to miss Rose and Bill a lot, and I want to wish them much happiness in their new adventures. It is great that we will still be able to see you two — what’s this idea of pulling the van into our driveways and cooking breakfast? Or making their van into a soup truck? You’ve been so good and very fun for our wonderful town and have done a lovely job with the entire Eaton Village Store. Best of luck to our new couple and bon voyage, Rose and Bill.
Again, this year the Eaton Conservation Commission has funds available to pay part of the cost for Eaton children between the ages of 6 and 14 to attend Tin Mountain Conservation Center summer camps. If interested contact Judy Fowler at (603) 447-5635 before May 10.
To Snowvillage Inn, Saturday night’s Caribbean dinner was such a blast from the Pain Killer right down to the fish tacos, all the fabulous decorations were spot on (loved the ladies’ pirate costumes), and the music was great! Bravo for brightening up our winter blues.
Here are a few spring and summer reminders from the book, “14,000 things to be happy about.” (By Barbara Ann Kipfer): Memorial Day parties, going barefoot in grass cropped close as fine baby’s hair, taking a chicken picnic and the cat for a lunch on the green, and finally, sub shops and fried-clam stands.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
