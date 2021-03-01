You should have all received the following letter in the mail:
The Eaton select and school boards have voted to hold our annual town and school election on Tuesday, March 9, with in-person voting at the Eaton Town Hall from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Additionally, as we did for the Nov. 3, 2020, election, we recommend voting by absentee ballot. The New Hampshire Secretary of State has directed that anyone with a concern for COVID-19 may vote absentee by checking the “Disability Reason.”
The Eaton town and school boards have also voted to have our annual town and school meetings on Tuesday, April 20, at the King Pine Ski Center base lodge in Madison. The cafeteria of the base lodge gives us a space four times the size of our Town Hall, allowing for masked attendees to participate while socially distanced for COVID-19 safety. The school meeting will be held at 5 p.m. and the town meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
Copies of this letter will be posted on the town website, at the Eaton Post Office and on the town bulletin board outside the town hall.
Please note that masks are required inside the Eaton Town Hall and inside King Pine base lodge. We will assist meeting attendees to socially distance by keeping household units together while using the “6-foot rule” between parties. Copies of the annual report, including the town and school warrant articles for 2021 will be available at the post office, at the town hall and at both the election and the town and school meetings. Thank you all for your cooperation.
Rachel Fall of Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on April 7 from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up right on the redcrossblood.org website and pick a time and note, too, if you are a first time donor. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in and around our communities. Nationwide, someone needs blood every 203 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. Contact Rachel at (603) 733-7151 to learn more and thank you for supporting the American Red Cross blood program.
This past week’s special dish from the Eaton Village Store was mac and cheese with smoked corned beef. I has it Sunday. Last week’s special was cottage pie. Just call Eaton Village Store at (603) 447-2403 and see what soups and sandwiches they’re offering this week for breakfast and lunch. (Order by Wednesday for the specials for pick-up on Saturday.) Everything has been delicious. Call Eaton Village Store to order groceries as well.
The Snowvillage Inn keeps ramping up their more-than-tasty dinner specials for dining inside the restaurant or ordering meals to-go. You will not be disappointed, and we all really need a safe night out. You must wear your mask walking around inside. May I suggest you come sit by the warm, comforting fireplace and enjoy a glass of wine?
If you haven’t tried Peter Dow’s famous brown bread or the many choices of French croissants at the Little Field Farm stand, you are just not treating yourselves. How about a cinnamon roll, crinkly chocolate cookies, molasses cookies, filled pastries? Call (603) 447-1824 to order and pick up on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Go for it.
It is March already. I get my first shot on Tuesday. It is almost time for the wearing of the green!
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
