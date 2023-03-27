The next Eaton school board meeting will be held on April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall. State Rep. Glenn Cordelli will be the featured speaker discussing educational options and funding now available from the state level. Honorable Cordelli heads up the education committee in Concord and has been a proponent for school choice options that best fit student and parents’ needs.

Everyone in Eaton and many surrounding communities, loves the Little White Church. No matter what event you are planning, a wedding, a funeral, a baptism, an afternoon concert or an evening of musical delight, you will want to hold your event at the Little White Church. The peace, serenity and love that surround you in this hallowed hall will make you laugh, cry, have hope, feel joy, reminisce and bring you pleasure and happiness. That is why we all love our beautiful beacon full of light.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.