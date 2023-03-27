The next Eaton school board meeting will be held on April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall. State Rep. Glenn Cordelli will be the featured speaker discussing educational options and funding now available from the state level. Honorable Cordelli heads up the education committee in Concord and has been a proponent for school choice options that best fit student and parents’ needs.
Everyone in Eaton and many surrounding communities, loves the Little White Church. No matter what event you are planning, a wedding, a funeral, a baptism, an afternoon concert or an evening of musical delight, you will want to hold your event at the Little White Church. The peace, serenity and love that surround you in this hallowed hall will make you laugh, cry, have hope, feel joy, reminisce and bring you pleasure and happiness. That is why we all love our beautiful beacon full of light.
On Wednesday, April 5, starting at 5 p.m., there will be a fundraising event for the Little White Church at the Snowvillage Inn. The church board is planning to build a parking lot and this, along with donations and other fundraisers, will make this important project a reality. Jen and Kevin will give back some of the proceeds of the evening dinner revenue to the Little White Church.
Former Eaton residents, Kathy and Dean Williams, are our premier sponsors for this event. We are grateful to all of you for your contributions. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a very interesting silent auction. We will have affordable and premium items as well. For instance, a downtown Portland apartment for a weekend, a private Dana Cunningham solo concert, original art work and crafts, a fine wine collection and even an original acrylic oil of the Little White Church by Karen Brisbois. Man, it doesn't get better than that. Make your reservations soon at (603) 447-2818. We hope to see you and we always appreciate your support of the church. Thank you to Patricia for this pertinent information.
Here comes a report from Beth Griffin about April, spring, and Easter chocolate. As Griffin is looking at a big picture of luscious, creamy chocolate candies, she says, “Let chocolate feel this vibrant on your tongue when you taste it. I don’t know about you but when I taste something, I want it to transport me to a place of wow. Life’s too short to experience the mediocre. Rebirth. Renewal. That’s what this season is all about. Order now in time for Easter. Do what makes you smile and Happy Spring.” Griffin’s mailing address is Your Soul Full Kitchen, Beth Nagle Griffin, P.O. Box 221, Eaton Center, NH 03832.
Once again this year, the Eaton Conservation Commission has funds available to pay part of the cost for Eaton children between the ages of 6 and 14 to attend Tin Mountain Conservation Center summer camps. If interested, contact Judy Fowler at (603) 447-5635 before May 10.
Some people have been asking about who will take over at the Eaton Village Store for Rose and Bill after they leave next month, and I do have an answer for you. Maggie Flynn and her boyfriend, Jimmy Yamartino, will be doing the honors. I asked Yamartino if he cooked and he said, “No, Maggie will be taking that over, and I’ll be doing everything else.” I had a fun laugh at that.
We have all known Flynn since she was born and when she lived at the Snowvillage Inn. We’ve followed her fabulous skiing career in high school and in Mountain Meisters week by week and have loved her enthusiasm, her winning smile and her beaming personality. Yamartino is super nice and full of fun, too, and I think they’ll do a great job. They will be starting in May. When I know more, I’ll let you know, and I will do a more extensive interview then. Welcome, Maggie and Jimmy.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635
