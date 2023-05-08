Il ne pleut plus! OK, English, Nancy. Yes, it is no longer raining, and everyone must be as happy and thrilled as I am. What a treat to see and feel the sunshine all around, and we deserve it. The flowering trees are fragrant and lovely to look at, and our daffodils are doing great. Enjoy the spring weather, the sunshine, and try to ignore the bugs.
Thankfully, the flooding we had in Eaton has subsided, and they have fixed up the road near the church. Across from Camp Waukeela, as always, the lake floods over into camp, but this year the road is torn up. Good luck to anyone who has had to deal with the floods. Last Monday, I needed to go to Center Ossipee and Route 153 was closed, so I went over Gline’s Hill Road. Other than a few washed out driveways, the road was perfect.
The Eaton School Board will be making an important decision in June regarding the educational future of our students and our relationship with SAU 9. We encourage Eaton residents to attend the May and June Eaton School Board meetings to become informed. The school board will meet on Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall.
Where did you spend the famous Cinco de Mayo last Friday? Judy and I had a delightful taco meal at the Snowvillage Inn, and were able to enjoy the delicious flavors and reminisce with friends. Thanks, Jen and Kevin, and Chef Josh, and all the waitstaff for being so welcoming. I heard they had a big celebration at Traditions at Purity Spring Resort, right down the road. Way to go, Peter Dow, on your salsas. Oh, and I’d like to wish Marylou Dow a huge happy birthday as well.
I heard that the concert last Friday, our first one of the season at the Little White Church, was very good and most entertaining. Pianists Mark Rossnagel and Will Bristol, performed “Bach and His Admirers,” a program featuring works by J.S. Bach, Chopin and Rachmaninoff. I’ll get the next few dates down for the upcoming Little White Church concerts, so that you can plan ahead and enjoy our beautiful church.
Congratulations to some Eaton students for making the third quarter Kennett High School Honor Roll: freshman Guillermo Chavarria Burns for high honors, and sophomore Cameron Fusco for honors. Please forgive me if I missed anyone; just let me know.
Well, if you can hold on another week (we pray), the Eaton Village Store and Crystal Lake Eatery will hopefully be opening. Congratulations to Maggie Flynn and Jimmy Yamartino for grabbing the reins to give our favorite breakfast/lunch menu back to us. I have already told them that I take an iced coffee in my special mug from Terry Head, with mocha flavoring. So many of us and especially Carol and myself, want the store filled with people eating and laughing together after being somewhat “stuck” in the post office for a month, that it seems like forever. Please come on in for a meal and a chat as soon as they get all the licenses and inspections done. This is our favorite store, right? Go Maggie and Jimmy.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.