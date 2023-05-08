Il ne pleut plus! OK, English, Nancy. Yes, it is no longer raining, and everyone must be as happy and thrilled as I am. What a treat to see and feel the sunshine all around, and we deserve it. The flowering trees are fragrant and lovely to look at, and our daffodils are doing great. Enjoy the spring weather, the sunshine, and try to ignore the bugs.

Thankfully, the flooding we had in Eaton has subsided, and they have fixed up the road near the church. Across from Camp Waukeela, as always, the lake floods over into camp, but this year the road is torn up. Good luck to anyone who has had to deal with the floods. Last Monday, I needed to go to Center Ossipee and Route 153 was closed, so I went over Gline’s Hill Road. Other than a few washed out driveways, the road was perfect.

