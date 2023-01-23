Public notices from the Town of Eaton, submitted by Heather McKendry, Town Clerk:
The following positions are open for filing at the town clerk’s office during regular business hours at the Eaton Town Hall from Jan. 25 through Feb. 3: one selectman, three-year term; one treasurer, three-year term; one highway commissioner, three-year term; one trustee of the trust funds, three-year term; one school moderator, one-year term; one school board member, three-year term; one school board member, two-year term; one school clerk, one-year term; one school treasurer, one-year term.
The office of the town clerk is open on Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m.; and Friday, Feb. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m., for anyone wishing to file.
The last day to submit petitions for inclusion on the 2023 town warrant is Tuesday, Feb. 7, no later than noon. The office of the selectmen is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a public hearing on the budget on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall.
To find out what is new at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, now part of UNH, come to the winter/spring class preview event on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Brown Church at 132 Main St. in Conway. Learn about upcoming classes from the presenters and find out about our new social events including a games group, pool and ping pong, snowshoeing and more. For more information, go to olli.granite.edu or call (603) 513-1377.
Cheryl Lieber called me this week with the news that our beloved Eleanor Lee passed away in Bradenton, Fla., at the esteemed age of 101. Eleanor was married to Bob Lee for 72 years, and they were long time friends and neighbors in Eaton for so many years.
Many of you will remember Bob for his exquisite carved birds that are found in almost every Eaton home. I myself have four of the beautiful carvings. Eleanor and Bob moved from Eaton to Florida in 2013, and I remember a wonderful party held at Snowvillage Inn filled with family and friends. There will be a graveside service in the fall.
Have you ordered your tickets to see the Alana MacDonald Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center on Feb. 24? Well, I have and I hope to see lots of familiar faces in that marvelous venue cheering on our home-town singer/songwriter, Alana. So many of you came to see her at the Farmstand in Tamworth, and this will be even more exciting. Order your tickets today.
As a lot of you, I have been watching the football playoff games. Several of “my” teams are out of the running, but I love Kansas City, and I’m happy for San Francisco, too. Next weekend should be great entertainment. Does anyone else get irritated with what I refer to as “the talking heads,” the announcers that go on and on. For me, the worst is Tony Romo because he seems to really dislike all the teams I like and make his opinions very obvious. Good luck to the four teams next weekend.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
