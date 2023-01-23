Public notices from the Town of Eaton, submitted by Heather McKendry, Town Clerk:

The following positions are open for filing at the town clerk’s office during regular business hours at the Eaton Town Hall from Jan. 25 through Feb. 3: one selectman, three-year term; one treasurer, three-year term; one highway commissioner, three-year term; one trustee of the trust funds, three-year term; one school moderator, one-year term; one school board member, three-year term; one school board member, two-year term; one school clerk, one-year term; one school treasurer, one-year term.

