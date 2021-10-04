Make sure to save Sunday afternoon, Oct. 24, for a thrilling musical experience. Eaton’s Little White Church will be presenting world-class pianist Laura Kargul, beginning at 3 p.m., in celebration of the church’s newly restored 1908 Steinway and Sons piano.
The tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students. The tickets are available at the Eaton Village Store, White Birch Books, and online. Masks and proof of vaccination required for the church. Get your tickets early because they are only allowing 75 people to attend.
Kargul will be performing the music of Franz Joseph Haydn (Sonata on D Major), Frederic Chopin (Barcarolle in F-Sharp Major), Claude Debussy (Estampes) and Franz Schubert (Sonata in B-Flat Major).
When pianist Kargul made her European debut in 1985, she was hailed by Rotterdam’s Nieuwasblad as “one of the most remarkable debut recitals recently given in our country.” Her extraordinary career has featured her both as a soloist and as a member of notable chamber music ensembles on stages around the world including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Serbia and the West Indies.
Kargul has performed at numerous leading international music festivals, and recorded for radio in France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States.
According to the Courant in The Hague, “This is playing that belongs on our great concert stages, almost feverishly inspired, so controlled and so thrilling.”
You do not want to miss this opportunity to hear this truly talented pianist, playing our “new” piano, in our beautiful church. See you there.
Hey, it is fall, my very favorite season and I’m hoping that the foliage will soon be coming out all over. It is fun to see the red swamp maples that don’t seem to mesh with the other colors, but I absolutely love the big vistas of colored leaves. Wind, color, sunshine, it’s all good. Love the flowers, the hay bales, the Halloween people, the pumpkins, the gourds, the fall arrangements — I look forward to that every fall.
Hopefully, you’ve been able to find some dry days at Fryeburg Fair. It’s a disappointment to have a cloudy, sort of rainy day for the first Sunday. I’m wishing Fryeburg Fair tons of sunshine and fall temperatures. If I go, I’ll definitely eat the apple crisp from the Brown Church in Conway. What are your favorite food places at the fair?
It is fun to just stroll around taking in all the small music venues, the special expos and all the great choices in the craft barn. Make sure to see Jen Kovach with her Garden Dreams booth and buy her all natural products: soaps, lotions, lip balms — all fantastic.
Make sure to visit the wonderful animals all over the fairgrounds: horses, cows, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits and more. They are what the agricultural fair is all about. You can go bet on the horses, too, a longtime favorite.
Happy fall to everyone. If you want to add anything to my column, just give me a call or see me at the post office.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
