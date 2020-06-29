Here is a note from Thaire Bryant, Eaton moderator: The governor and the secretary of state for New Hampshire have amended the voting regulations to allow anyone with a concern about the COVID-19 pandemic to request an absentee ballot for both the state primary on Sept. 8 and the general election on Nov. 3. Additionally anyone wishing to register to vote can do so by mail as well. Applications for absentee voting for the New Hampshire Primary (Sept. 8) and the general election (Nov. 3) are available at the post office or can obtained by emailing the town clerk (eatonnhtc@gmail.com) or by calling the town hall at (603) 447-2840. You must fill out an application for each election (one for the primary and one for the general). The town hall will be open for in-person voting both days, but by voting absentee, you will be helping to keep our poll workers and our town’s citizens much safer. Thank you for your assistance.
The MWV Age-Friendly Communities committee has just announced a new comprehensive Resource Guide for services in our area, with an emphasis on resources for people over 50. Locals Ele Border and Betsy Gemmecke recently completed this effort and encourage all to review it. The link is gibsoncenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Resource-guide-6-9-20.pdf (man, I hope I got that one right) and is also on the Gibson Center website under MWV Age-Friendly and the Community Connections page. Any updates or edits should be addressed to resourceguide@gibsoncenter.org. The guide will also be available later in the season at the Conway Public Library at a new Senior Resource kiosk.
In addition, check out the listing of MWV Most Walkable Trails by looking on the Gibson Center website under MWV Age-Friendly and Walkable Trails tab to the left. The Gibson Center has been able to continue over 150 meals a day, but has capacity to provide more Meals on Wheels and our Meals To-Go in drive up style every Wednesday at 11:30 to 12:15. For more information, call (603) 356-3231.
Continue to order breakfast and lunch to go from the Eaton Village Store on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lots of delicious and varied choices. Way to go, Kate and Justin.
The Snowvillage Inn is now open Thursday, Friday and Saturday for dinner reservations on the porch or in the dining room. The food is fabulous and the views magnificent. Treat yourselves. They are planning to have live music every Thursday, starting this week.
The Inn at Crystal Lake has made the difficult decision to reopen for lodging only on Wednesday, July 1. They need to concentrate on getting the B&B side of the business up and running. They hope to reopen for dinner (takeout only) the following week or maybe the week after depending on how things go. Bobby and Tim appreciate your patience during this unusual time.
Meanwhile, their head server, Robin Kohrs, has decided to spend more time with her family and will not be returning as the inn’s head-server and bartender. She may fill in sometimes, so you still may get a chance to see her. Bobby and Tim wish her all the best and want to thank her for all her extra help over the past few years. From me, we will surely miss you, Robin!
The Little Field Farm Stand on Route 153 just before King Pine is now officially open every week: Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farmers (the Davis family) take great pride in serving all organic, home-grown vegetables. The bakers (the Dows) are proud to cook and bake all GMO-free baked goods with no preservatives.
Let them entertain you with the integrity of their homemade goods. 1) Once a Tree wooden toys for every occasion hand made by Peter Dow. They are great for birthday or Christmas presents. He is taking orders now at (603) 447-1824. You have no idea how awesome these wooden toys are. You have to come see them; 2) Fluffy, puffy French croissants; 3) Spanish sweet rolls; 4) All organic vegetables. There are a lot of great things going on at the farm despite the virus and, yes, they are take all preventive measures. Taking orders for the weekend schedule, call (603) 447-1824.
Things seem to be working fine at our Eaton Town Beach so far this summer. No more than 20 cars are allowed at the beach, and you must show your beach pass when you come in to the beach guard, either Lane Weathers or Suzanne Raiche.
No dogs allowed for obvious reasons and please pack up everything before you leave the beach (take your cigarette butts, too), so that it will be beautiful for all of us. The beach is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (Remember that there is no phone service available after 6 p.m.)
I would like to wish everyone a very happy Fourth of July, our special celebration for giving thanks to this great nation for all the freedoms we enjoy. Next year’s party should be amazing.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
