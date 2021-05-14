Spring in New England is sometimes hot, sometimes cold, all in the same day. At least try to enjoy being in the sunshine, which seems to make a big difference. Get out there and plant those flowers and vegetables so you can watch them grow day to day.
Eaton’s Alana MacDonald of Devonsquare fame (and now her own band) has been busy singing in our valley recently. On April 29, Terry Head, Alana and I went over to the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, to hear good friend Don Campbell perform.
Was I surprised to see all the changes that Carol Noonan and Jeff Flagg have done to the former bar/waiting area in their big old barn. Now there are mini private dining spaces, and that night they were serving a five-course dinner, and do I mean big courses.
Another good friend, who has sung with Alana for 50 years, Tom Dhyrberg, was also performing as a back-up. Everything was fabulous: the food, the music, the happy banter, and the ringing of the cow bells (you had to be there). Alana was invited up to sing with Don and Tom and sing she did. No, cancer has not affected her vocal chords at all. Beautiful!
Sunday, May 2, many fans showed up at Tuckerman’s Brewery across from the hockey rink, for the first chance to hear our favorite band, the Simon Crawford Band, perform for the first time since last fall.
On that gorgeous Sunday, everyone in that happy audience rocked out, singing and dancing. Guess what happened next? Simon Crawford Ban invited Alana MacDonald to get up and sing two songs with them, to a standing ovation. What an honor to just be in that audience with that much talent right in front of us.
Thank you, all of you who played and sang, and to Tuckerman’s for their safe outdoor venue. We all had such a rocking good time that day.
The Simon Crawford Ban will be back next on several Fridays in May (and more), and Alana’s band will be performing at the Farmstand in Tamworth on Sept. 19. Do not miss any of these shows.
Since I am actually writing this on Mother’s Day, I want to wish all the mothers out there a happy celebration for everything they do. Also, there are others, family members, teachers, coaches to name a few, who often pinch hit for mothers who cannot be there. I celebrate all of you.
Snowvillage Inn was open this past week and will remain open for inside dining and take-out offerings. Sit out on the porch and enjoy the lovely view, sipping your favorite cocktail. The food is just as lovely and I highly recommend making a reservation soon. Some of us have a standing reservation every Saturday and we love it.
The Armenios are back from their Maine getaway and are again offering breakfast and lunch items Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out their advertisement on line.
Justin and Kate, Poppy and Ruby want you to know they are trying to get the Eaton Village Store open as soon as they can. Wouldn’t that be wonderful? We have surely missed being at our favorite store.
The rumors are real that the Inn at Crystal Lake and Palmer House Pub here at the four-way stop sign will be opening at the end of May. I couldn’t be happier. The Little Field Farm stand will also be opening again soon, with their croissants, pizza, cookies and much more. Just wait until they have all the summer vegetables, too. Yes, how lucky we all are in Eaton.
Pretty soon our beach will be open to the residents and summer will really arrive. Happy summer to you!
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.