When I heard from Linda and Dave Sorensen about their blueberries, I had to comment on what she said and then what I said.
“There are still plenty of blueberries at BerryKnoll. They have loved this sunny hot weather. There should be another two weeks of good picking. Come any time. Please bring your masks.”
OK, I answered her that at least something is liking the sunny hot weather, because it is definitely not myself. Take a nice ride over the BerryKnoll off the Brownfield Road and fill your boxes with those sweet blueberries, for pies, scones, muffins or bread later on this winter.
An update from Tim and Bobby at the Inn at Crystal Lake:
“We have recently made the extremely difficult decision to remain open for lodging only at this time. With the recent up-tick in COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire and the fact that our staff has understandably found other employment, we are currently just a two-man operation. We appreciate your loyal patronage over the years, and we WILL reopen the pub and dining room at some point. Thank you for your patience during this difficult time.”
Yes, I am sad, but I wish them both the best of luck.
Messages from the beach guards at the Crystal Lake Beach:
“We have quite a collection of goggles, little shoes and other items that people have left on our beach. Come down to get them if they are yours. Also, an older tackle box was mistakenly left on one of the picnic tables at the beach. When the owner came back to get it, it was gone, so he left a note on the guardhouse. If you happened to pick it up so it wouldn’t be stolen, please return it to Lane or Suzanne at the Eaton Beach as soon as possible. Other than that, the people coming to the beach have been enjoying the cool lake and the sunshine and remembering their passes. Thanks for your cooperation.”
The annual meeting of the Little White Church has been postponed until such time as it becomes safe to hold such a gathering. Stay tuned for future posts regarding the rescheduled date.
In the meantime, as the office of president of the church board became vacant on Aug. 1, the board will appoint an acting president to serve in that capacity until a vote can be held at the annual meeting when it can be rescheduled.
The select board would like to remind Eaton voters that if you have any concerns regarding voting in person in September, that the governor has given you a COVID-19 option to vote with an absentee ballot. The select board encourages use of this option. Applications are available at the Eaton Village Store at eatonnh.org (click “applications” and absentee ballot is on top of the list) or by calling the Eaton Town Hall at (603) 447-2840.
What do you think of the four-way stop signs on Route 153 at the four corners? Personally, I love it. When I drive north past the church and stop now at the stop sign, I don’t have to hang halfway out in the intersection to pray no one is coming fast around the corner going south.
Just a reminder, the speed limit in the Town of Eaton from the Little White Church to the Grove is 30 miles an hour. The Eaton Village Store serves breakfast and lunch Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday starting at 8 a.m. until usually 2 or 3 p.m.
There are people all over the road parking to get something to eat, and these idiots are still traveling through town at 40 or 50 miles per hour. That is very dangerous. Slow down. The life you save may be your own.
Don’t forget to get your homemade bread, croissants and pastries along with your fresh vegetables at the Little Field Farm Stand near Purity Spring Resort. The hours are Thursday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (603) 447-1824 for more information.
