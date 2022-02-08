Woo hoo, we finally got some beautiful white, fluffy snow. Now, it really looks like winter in New Hampshire, and the ski areas should be getting ready for February vacation week. I love how the snow sparkles, the pristine look out every window, the beauty of winter. Break out the skis and hit the slopes.
Speaking of the snow, I want to thank all of the people involved in snowplowing, clearing driveways, moving snow piles, and making it easier for all of us in the Town of Eaton to go about our every day activities. These dedicated guys go out at all hours of the day and night to clear our roads to make us safe, and I send you huge kudos for all your hard work and dedication. Special thanks to David and Billy from 64 Ridge Road.
Beth Griffin is ready for Valentine’s Day with her special, delicious organic chocolate treats. She starts out with a quote from Richard Bach, “True love stories never have endings.” Then she states that her love affair with fine cacao is never-ending and she would love to share it with the many hearts she holds dear, infinitely and ever-lasting.
What better way to express your appreciation of another or of yourself than with some soul food: nutrient-dense, fair-traded, consciously-crafted raw cacao? You must check out her Valentine’s Day selections, perfect for giving, clearing or tucking away in your fridge to nibble a little love from time to time.
Please order now if you need it shipped in time to arrive by Feb. 14. What are some of her choices? How about strawberry cashew-cream truffles, raspberry-white chocolate layer hearts, dark chocolate pop or dark chocolate love bites? Try Beth at livingtheplantbasedlife@gmail.com.
Eaton resident and artist Kristy Foster has a great new class, called “Found Art: Recycled Plastic Sculpture,” available to third- through eighth-graders, which will meet every other week, Feb. 10 to April 21. Using recycled plastic materials and other bits and pieces of the plastics we find in our daily lives, students will think of the craziest creature they can imagine and then design and build a unique sculpture.
These sculptures will be put together so that they can move (with wires and string, etc.). They can also be painted to add color. The finished pieces may be hung in the teen section of the library for the public to view. Kristy hopes the kids in Eaton will be able to join her in this creative and engaging class. Contact her at kristyfosterearthworks@gmail.com.
How about a romantic evening at the beautiful Snowvillage Inn with your favorite person for Valentine’s Day? You can choose from three different nights, Friday, Saturday, and Monday, Feb. 11, 12 and 14. The inn has picked out a fabulous menu with lots of choices for starters, entrees, and desserts. Go to snowvillageinn.com and see for yourself. I would suggest you make a reservation soon to celebrate this holiday of love.
Also at the Snowvillage Inn, save the weekend of March 25 and 26 for its famous Jimmy Buffett Caribbean Island Party, with boat drinks, island vibe and Caribbean cuisine. This is always a rocking good time, so reserve early.
Congratulations to Aidan Costello (senior) and Cameron Fusco (freshman) for making the high honor roll at Kennett High School, and to William Ingham (senior) for making the honor roll. I’m sorry if I left any Eaton students out, and please let me know. Keep up that studying everyone.
Do you like subs? Not the underwater boats but the wonderful sandwich? Come down to the Eaton Village Store and order one, 6 inch or 12 inches, grilled just how you like it with an assortment of choices inside. Try the French dip or the chili or some creative soups? This is of course, in addition to all the breakfast sandwiches and other lunch items. Go this week.
A tribute to the passing of longtime resident, Don Philbrick, in my next column.
Nancy E. Williams can be contact at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.