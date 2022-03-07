Please remember to vote today, Tuesday, March 8, at the Eaton Town Hall from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. You will be voting for those running for office and for Articles 1 through 6. Your vote is very important, so do your civic duty and head down to our Town Hall today.
The school meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall. The business portion of town meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8, at the King Pine Base Lodge at 1515 Eaton Road in Madison at 7 p.m.
You have to come in to the Eaton Village Store reopening on Tuesday, March 8, to see the new floors in the dining area, the cooking area, the wash room on the lower level, and the entryway to the cooler. It looks just like wood and will be very easy to keep up and clean. Many thanks to Richard B. from Berlin who put down the handsome flooring for Milford Flooring in Intervale.
I hope you all come in hungry because Rose and Bill are back and will be cooking up a storm. How about a sub? A breakfast sandwich? Some pancakes? Fresh roast beef sandwich? I know we all missed being able to eat in last week, but you can’t lay down a floor and have people sitting there or a chef cooking. All the items that had to be moved will be back in place by Tuesday. I hope to see you there.
Save Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, to go to the Jimmy Buffett Caribbean Island Party at the Snowvillage Inn. You will be able to have boat drinks, the island vibes, Caribbean cuisine, and you can just forget all about winter. Break out those island shirts, shorts, and some sandals, and listen to Live Music both nights. This is super fun, delicious and refreshing after the cold winter nights we have had.
I want to thank all you townspeople who drove into Conway or elsewhere to pick up The Conway Daily Suns for the Eaton Village Store. Every day last week, several people brought the papers in, and on Friday, the papers were there before I got to work. You are all my heroes.
We lost Don Philbrick recently, and not only did he live here in Eaton for a very long time, he was a selectman and spent countless hours doing town business for us. I send my deep sympathies to Pat and the rest of Don’s family at this sad time.
My heart goes out also to Linda Sorensen and her family on the loss of her mother, Laura Beatrice (Cady) Kennedy, who lived a very long life, two months short of her 104th birthday. Laura always had a smile on her face and loved to see visitors. Rest in peace, Laura.
I cannot believe we’re one week into March already. You never can tell what the weather will be, but I’d guess that winter is almost over for all of you who don’t care for snow. I, on the other hand — OK, I won’t go there.
There is such a sadness in my heart for Ukraine and the tragedy that is going on right now. I’ve seen a lot of pictures of other countries lighting up their monuments with the Ukrainian flag colors. Only peace is the answer. Sending prayers and love to all Ukrainian people everywhere.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.