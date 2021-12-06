This coming weekend, you have several choices to hear super music talent and taste delicious food, right here in Eaton. How does that sound to you? We are lucky to have an especially friendly town, with such talented people. Here you go.
We are thankful for the opportunity to gather together (in limited number) for the annual Christmas concerts. Come away from the hustle and “busyness” and rest in the stirring music of the season and the serenity of The Little White Church. The Steinway is restored, the stage is refinished, and the church has never looked more beautiful and welcoming. It will be our true joy to see you there.
Listen to the fantastic music of Dana Cunningham, pianist, and Max Dyer, cellist. There are only a few tickets left for the concert on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). The Sunday matinee on Dec. 12 is sold out. That concert begins at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.). The remaining tickets for Saturday night are available on Cunningham’s website (tickets purchased online will be held at the door, not mailed), and at White Birch Books in North Conway. Masks and proof of vaccination required at the door with seating limited to 100 people.
Snowvillage Inn is offering a chance to win free tickets to the Inn-to-Inn Cookie Tour to be held on Dec. 11 and 12. Wednesday night people who enjoy Locals Night will also have an opportunity to enter the drawing to win two free tickets. The winner will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 8. Both the Inn at Crystal Lake and Snowvillage Inn are participating in the Inn-to-Inn Cookie Tour.
If you’re hungry for great food on Saturday, make sure to order lunch from the Eaton Community Circle and pick up at the Little White Church. I highly suggest you call ahead to order, rather than just show up, so the cooks will know how much to make. On Saturday, Dec. 11, welcome to the Eaton Community Circle’s Christmas Take-Out Lunch from 11 a.m, to 2 p.m. at our Little White Church. What can you order? Soup or chili served with bread for $5.50 (butternut squash, split pea with ham or turkey chili); sandwich on pita pockets for $4 (egg salad or tuna salad); casserole for $5.50 (ham and broccoli mac and cheese, vegetarian lasagna). Desserts will be available for purchase at the door (cookies, bars, brownies). You can email your preorder to fbholmes2008@gmail.com or call (603) 447-4365. Pay when you pick up. Proceeds benefit the Eaton Community Circle Scholarship Fund.
Now, let’s say you’re hungry for more great food at lunchtime on Sunday, Dec. 12, as well? Come up to Snowvillage Inn for Max’s Holiday Luncheon and Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For lunch you can enjoy their delicious Hungarian mushroom soup for $10; pulled pork sandwich with demi salad for $15; broccoli quiche with mixed greens for $13; brownies or lemon squares for $4.50 (tax included). The bar will be open for cocktails with friends. Buy local crafts at the craft fair: Sunshine Daydream Farm (hand-dyed yarns and felted items); Garden Dreams (soaps, lotions, CBD oils); organic chocolate by Beth Griffin; wood burn Christmas ornaments by Heidi Glavin; Renee’s Creations; quilting and crochet by Angie; and Jessie Mixer’s jewelry. Please have a jolly holly holiday season in our bazaar. Call (603) 447-2818 for further details. Admission is free, so bring some friends.
I know that many of you are curious about the new shopkeepers for the Eaton Village Store. Rose and Bill Valle are taking over the reins that the Armenio family held for 5½ years. I will talk more about Justin, Kate, Poppy and Ruby in a later column. Come in to meet, greet and welcome Rose and Bill to our favorite store. Everyone is very excited to see what they have to offer.
I know some will be “mad,” but I’m sorry, this is winter in New Hampshire, and there are many of us, including myself who love snow. We need to have more. No really cold temperatures, no ice, no freezing rain or sleet, just fluffy wonderful snow. How many of you agree with me?
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
