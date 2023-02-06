Brrrrr, I guess that’s the most appropriate word for the last few days. Mount Washington broke the wind chill cold record in the United States. I cannot even fathom what that would feel like outside. Luckily, Sunday temperatures were much better, more normal for our winters, but then that’s New England, right? I find winter mostly pleasant, with light fluffy snow, crisp wind and bright sunny days. Welcome to February, everyone.

Beth Griffin told me that it is almost the last day to order her February chocolate in time to ship it to your Valentine. Also, Feb. 11 is the last day to order for local pick up if you want to surprise your Valentine on this special day. For those of you who pick up your orders from Beth in Tamworth, Beth will be out of town and not be at the Farmers’ Market on her normal planned day, but you can pick up your order at The Other Bakery (formerly The Other Store) from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doesn’t everyone love chocolate? Happy Valentine’s Day to you all.

