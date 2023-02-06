Brrrrr, I guess that’s the most appropriate word for the last few days. Mount Washington broke the wind chill cold record in the United States. I cannot even fathom what that would feel like outside. Luckily, Sunday temperatures were much better, more normal for our winters, but then that’s New England, right? I find winter mostly pleasant, with light fluffy snow, crisp wind and bright sunny days. Welcome to February, everyone.
Beth Griffin told me that it is almost the last day to order her February chocolate in time to ship it to your Valentine. Also, Feb. 11 is the last day to order for local pick up if you want to surprise your Valentine on this special day. For those of you who pick up your orders from Beth in Tamworth, Beth will be out of town and not be at the Farmers’ Market on her normal planned day, but you can pick up your order at The Other Bakery (formerly The Other Store) from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doesn’t everyone love chocolate? Happy Valentine’s Day to you all.
"Wildlife in Eaton," the fourth Conservation Conversation, sponsored by the Eaton Conservation Commission, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall. This will be a discussion about wildlife in Eaton, the threats affecting them and what can be done in our town to protect their habitat. Matt Tarr, Associate Extension Forester, and Davis Stepanauskas, Eaton Town Forester, will help us explore questions about which species are found in Eaton and how we can support their presence here. Whether you want to help inform the town Conservation Plan and wander the woods with a purpose or learn inside, come join us Write down that date on your calendars.
List of upcoming Town dates: Board of Selectmen, February 7, from 4 to 6 p.m.; Planning Board, February 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Budget Hearing, February 9, from 6 to 7 p.m.; and Conservation Commission, Feb. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m.
I hope you have already purchased your tickets to see he Alana MacDonald Band at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield on Friday, Feb. 24. Make sure to order dinner, too, and let the band and Alana’s fabulous voice take you off to another world. Do not miss this special opportunity.
OK, who is going to win the Super Bowl? I have friends in Eaton who have been loving the Philadelphia Eagles all season long, and then you have me who loves Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (right after my Patriots and Tom Brady’s Bucs), so I have to go with my heart, and I wish that the Kansas City Chiefs will come out on top. However it plays out, both teams have earned their way to the Super Bowl, and I hope it is a dynamite game, no one gets hurt, and whatever happens, happens. Good luck. In any case, try to stay warm.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
