What a crazy winter this has been so far. You all know I love snow but really, only one storm was beautiful snow and the rest of them were followed by rain and ice which ruined the fluffy snow.

So to answer some of your questions, no, I’m not done completely with snow dances, but I only want fluffy light snow to make everything look pristine and lovely. I’m not sure if anyone agrees with me, but I’ll stick to my story. OK, you can throw a laugh in there somewhere.

