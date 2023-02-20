What a crazy winter this has been so far. You all know I love snow but really, only one storm was beautiful snow and the rest of them were followed by rain and ice which ruined the fluffy snow.
So to answer some of your questions, no, I’m not done completely with snow dances, but I only want fluffy light snow to make everything look pristine and lovely. I’m not sure if anyone agrees with me, but I’ll stick to my story. OK, you can throw a laugh in there somewhere.
I will now attempt to advertise the Eaton Conservation Commission’s upcoming meeting this week.
The Fourth Conservation Conversation, “Wildlife in Eaton,” sponsored by the Eaton Conservation Commission, will be a discussion about wildlife in Eaton, the threats affecting them and what can be done in our town to protect their habitat.
Matt Tarr, associate Extension forester; Wendy Scribner, forestry field specialist and Carroll County and UNH Cooperative Extension forester; and Daniel Stepanauskas, Eaton town forester, will help us explore questions about which species are found in Eaton and how we can support their presence here. Whether you want to help inform the town Conservation Plan and wander the woods with a purpose, or learn inside, come join us on Thursday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall.
On Friday, March 17, from noon to 2 p.m., stop by the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 23 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, where the N.H. Food Bank will bring a truckload of food to distribute to families and individuals.
This is open to all; just drive your car through, and they will load in a prepacked box of shelf-stable items as well as a prepacked box of produce.
I noticed some Eaton students on the second quarter Honor Roll for Kennett High School: Honors for sophomore Cameron Fusco; Honors for freshman Guillermo Chavarria Burns, and I have to add sophomore Poppy Armenio, whom we all know and love from the Eaton Village Store. Congratulations to you all, and let me know if I missed anyone else.
Running for town offices: selectman (three years) Greg Grinnell; treasurer (three years) Suzanne Jones; highway commissioner (three years) Richard L. Heath, Jr; trustee of trust funds (three years) Jane Gray. Running for School positions: school board member (three years) Monique Hebert; and school board member (two years) Nella Thompson. The positions of school moderator, school treasurer, and school clerk (all one year) are presently vacant.
The supervisors of the checklist will be in session on March 4 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. On Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 14, polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The school district meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. The business portion of the Eaton Town Meeting will begin on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall.
Now, for those of you who are tired of winter, it is not too soon to think of Eaton’s participation in Valley Pride Day. The organizers are looking for a couple of volunteers to help in our town. It will happen on Saturday, May 6, and the Hampton Inn will once again host the after-party.
If you have any interest in keeping our lovely town free of trash, please contact the Valley Pride organizers, Ron Mellady (at rmellady1@yahoo.com) or Rosemary Webb (at nhrosemary@ yahoo.com). They really could use your help. Thank for so much to Eatonite Kathy Stewart, for providing me with this information.
