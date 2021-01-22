I don’t know who has been watching football last weekend, but I have and there were some great games. Sunday’s semi-finals should be exciting. I really like the four teams playing and I hope everyone will stay healthy. Of course, anyone who knows me knows that I favor Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes; however, may the best teams win! I wonder who will be playing in the Super Bowl?
Make sure to get up to Snowvillage Inn for dinner inside (with reservations), or their great take-out specials. It has been wonderful for all of us to know we can get such a good meal right here in Eaton. Call (603) 447-2818 for more information and for their specials offers. Please take advantage of their services, because we are so lucky to have this fine establishment available. Palmer House Pub, are you ever going to open? We miss you.
As a lot of you know, those Christmas packages keep rolling into the post office. I believe the bigger post offices are finding all sorts of things, including packages, magazines and catalogs somewhere in their backrooms. I’m running low on yellow tickets because I need people to come get their late presents. Just think of it as Christmas in January. Hope to see you soon.
Have you tried the sandwiches at the Eaton Village Store on the weekends? You must order the Reubens and the grilled cheeses. How about some delicious soup? Call (603) 447-2403 to make your order and drive down to get it. It is that simple and you’ll get a fine meal and help out Kate and Justin.
I hope you all have been trying out the French croissants, homemade bread, cinnamon rolls and other delicious goodies at the Little Field Farm stand, right down the road before King Pine. The New York-style pizza has been a big hit. Call (603) 447-1824 to see what they’ll have every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go, Marylou and Peter.
It was nice to watch the snow fall the other day, but we are living in a ski area, and we need some really good snow. Help me do some snow dances, since February vacation is coming right up. Thank you to all the plowing people out there for keeping us safe on the roads. Remember to always drive slowly in the bad weather; your life and someone else’s could depend on it.
Has anyone else been noticing some of the crazy drivers on the road? I was in the left lane after turning left at the light by Kennett High School, and some crazy person roared by me on the right side in a small red car. Slow down and watch out for other drivers.
Hopefully, we will all be able to get our vaccine shots in the next two months. Keep wearing your masks, wash your hands often, stay away from any crowds. Believe me, even though this has been a tough time for all of us, stay safe.
Again, many thanks to all my lighted trees on the Eaton waters. What a thrill it was to drive by the lake and ponds to see the merry lights. Make sure to look up at our church steeple, too, because it is amazingly beautiful. Thanks to Thomas and all who helped. The Little White Church really rocks.
