Spring is here, at least I think it is. We still have piles of snow left over from roofs letting go, but I see green in the grass and those gorgeous daffodils popping up spreading their cheer for us all to see. If only it weren’t so chilly every morning. Let there be sunshine and more colorful flowers and brilliant flowering trees, with a little rain to help that happen. Happy spring.
The first concert of the season will be held at the Little White Church on Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. Kicking off the season will be pianists Mark Rossnagel and Will Bristol, playing “Bach and His Admirers,” a program featuring works by J.S. Bach, Chopin and Rachmaninoff. Admission is by donation, with a donation of $10 per person suggested. Proceeds will benefit the Little White Church. Let’s start off this season with a full house in our lovely Little White Church.
I have a date correction for the Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group’s hosting of the third annual American Red Cross blood drive. This will be on Tuesday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can go to the redcrossblood.org or call (800) RedCross to schedule an appointment. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in and around our communities. Nationwide, someone needs blood every 2-3 seconds, and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
Again this year, the Eaton Conservation Commission has funds available to pay part of the cost for Eaton children between the ages of 4 and 16 to attend Tin Mountain Conservation Center summer camps. If interested, contact Judy Fowler at (603) 447-5635 by May 1.
In case you are always wondering what the hours of operation are or when you can get some information at the Eaton Town Hall, here is a reminder: The town of Eaton selectmen meet Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Heather McKendry, our town clerk/tax collector, is at the town hall every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Town office hours are Monday from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dear Rose and Bill Valle: As you’ve been hearing for weeks now, this town is going to miss you in so many ways when you leave the Eaton Village Store. People come in for your quick smiles, your dynamite senses of humor, the constant banter we’ve grown to love between the two of you, the awesome family members who visit here, and your all around graciousness and friendship you share with us. Then, not to be missed, your fabulous cooking, Bill, and the great job you do, Rose, of keeping us all in line, fed and happy. Today, Sunday, I have just returned from Bill’s last day on the grill, and what a spread it was, and your way of thanking us for being your loyal followers.
About two weeks ago, I finally ordered a sub — steak and cheese — accompanied by my favorite iced coffee with mocha. What a delight. I love all the incredible soups, the roast beef sandwiches, the veggie scrambled, and so many dishes. Rose, your brownies are definitely to “die for” and the chocolate chip cookies, too. To conclude, I’m sending you both my most sincere wishes for many grand adventures in your camper, to going wherever you choose, and to totally enjoy your lives to the fullest. You will definitely be missed here.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
