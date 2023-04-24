Spring is here, at least I think it is. We still have piles of snow left over from roofs letting go, but I see green in the grass and those gorgeous daffodils popping up spreading their cheer for us all to see. If only it weren’t so chilly every morning. Let there be sunshine and more colorful flowers and brilliant flowering trees, with a little rain to help that happen. Happy spring.

The first concert of the season will be held at the Little White Church on Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. Kicking off the season will be pianists Mark Rossnagel and Will Bristol, playing “Bach and His Admirers,” a program featuring works by J.S. Bach, Chopin and Rachmaninoff. Admission is by donation, with a donation of $10 per person suggested. Proceeds will benefit the Little White Church. Let’s start off this season with a full house in our lovely Little White Church.

