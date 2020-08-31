This touch of fall is making some of us very happy. After all, it is Sept. 1. However, I remember many hot, humid days when I was teaching in those first few weeks of September, so don’t despair too much, sun/heat lovers.
I am announcing a big opening night coming up at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton, featuring Eaton artist Don Gemmecke, on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. Gemmecke’s work will beautifully adorn the walls of Snowvillage Inn through the months of September and October. The reception on Thursday is free and open to the public. Max’s Restaurant will be open and reservations are required during the current health protocol. Please wear your mask upon entering the Inn and while you are enjoying the art show.
In Gemmecke’s words: “I was a self-taught landscape photographer for more than 30 years but it wasn’t until I moved to the Mount Washington Valley that I became serious about my work and began to share my photos with a larger audience. Eventually I put photography aside and became a self-taught landscape painter. Painting has given me the freedom to expand the color range of my work. While I continue to privately pursue the perfect photograph, nowadays I enjoy the artistic freedom and expanded range of color I can use in my landscape paintings.
“I do not title my paintings. I have found that people — as I am — are influenced by the title of a painting. Though a painting may depict a particular scene from my memory or experience, the same piece will likely stimulate a different reaction from the viewer. Therefore, the “title” of each painting is the date on which it was completed. Finally, I found through my photography that smaller is, in many cases, better. It has taken several years to learn to paint on a small canvas so now I am comfortable with the size. Therefore, all of my work is done on 8-by-8 inch canvases, framed to a final size of 10-by-10 inches. Also small photographs and small paintings will fit and brighten nearly any nook or cranny in the home or office without overwhelming the space, so not having enough space isn’t really a reason to not take one home.”
I totally agree with your last statement, Gemmecke.
“The Snowvillage Inn is delighted to have Don’s work at the inn. Don is an Eaton resident and a wonderful person to have as a 'neighbor' to Snowvillage Inn," said Jen Kovach, one of the owners/innkeepers of Snowvillage Inn.
More of Gemmecke’s work can be found at the Cassidy Gallery in the former Majestic Theater building in Conway. You may contact curator and owner, Nancy White Cassidy at cassidygalleryfineart@gmail.com or at cassidygallery.com.
Have you been down to Little Field Farm Stand on Route 153 just north of Purity Spring Resort? Peter Dow’s delicious breads, croissants, cookies, and cinnamon rolls are so tasty. Buy your corn and other fresh produce as well as the rolls and bread loaves so you can be eating delicious, healthy and organic food. Their hours are Thursday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will not be disappointed. Call (603) 447-1824 for more information.
If you want yummy breakfast sandwiches, luncheon grilled specials like grilled cheese and the ever popular Reuben with great smoked meats, come down to the Eaton Village Store or call (603) 447-2403 on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (occasionally 3 p.m.). Try the mint iced tea and iced coffees, with frappes and iced cream delights as well. The take-out grill is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have you filled out your absentee ballot yet? It is really simple to do, and that way you and the town officials will all be better protected from COVID 19. Go on line at eatonnh.org (click “applications” and the absentee ballot is on top of the list). The primary is Tuesday, Sept. 8, and the general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Make sure to vote because we are lucky in this country to have that freedom.
We owe our freedoms to the brave men and women in our Armed Forces, some of whom have paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to be in harm’s way now. Thank you to all our veterans. Long live our free country.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635
