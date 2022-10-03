The Artful Noise String Quartet will be performing at the Little White Church in Eaton on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. Artful Noise is the Seacoast’s premier quartet. Four prominent New England musicians: Margaret Hopkins, Lynne McMahon, Sally Wituszynski and Karl Jukka will present works by Haydn and Schubert, among others. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at littlewhitechurch.com, the Eaton Village Store and White Birch books. Cash or check only at the stores please.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Little White Church plans to hold the traditional Christmas Eve Service this year. This service has been held every year since 1946 (when it was performed in the barn at Rockhouse Mountain Farm) and the church is always filled to capacity for this beloved community event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.