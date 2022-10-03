The Artful Noise String Quartet will be performing at the Little White Church in Eaton on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. Artful Noise is the Seacoast’s premier quartet. Four prominent New England musicians: Margaret Hopkins, Lynne McMahon, Sally Wituszynski and Karl Jukka will present works by Haydn and Schubert, among others. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at littlewhitechurch.com, the Eaton Village Store and White Birch books. Cash or check only at the stores please.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Little White Church plans to hold the traditional Christmas Eve Service this year. This service has been held every year since 1946 (when it was performed in the barn at Rockhouse Mountain Farm) and the church is always filled to capacity for this beloved community event.
The service includes a children’s Christmas pageant. The church needs help organizing the pageant and finding children who would like to participate. If you can help, please email the church at infolwcenh@gmail.com.
If you happen to go into Shaw’s, instead of turning right to go to the deli, move a little to the left and look for a life size cut-out of a young man holding some Samuel Adams beer. Recent ads for the beer on TV star Greg Hoyt as “Your cousin from Boston.” The man is from Amesbury, Mass., whose parents Patty and Peter are dear friends of mine from when I taught in Amesbury. I never had Greg in class, but I had the pleasure of teaching French to his sister, Johanna. After I saw the cut-out, I told Patty right away and she said that Greg would be so happy to know the ad was already up in the North Country. His parents and sister all have a copy of the cut-out in their houses. Such fun. Make sure to look for it.
I hope you are all going to Fryeburg Fair this week for the animals, the food, the rides, the smells, the crowds, the horse racing, the Expo Halls and more. I always go to Vinny’s Sunflower Farm to get my pizza, then to the Brown Church for my apple crisp with ice cream, of course. You can find fried dough, French fries, sausages with peppers and onions, a big turkey leg, ice cream, lemonade, turkey dinner with the fixings, and so much more. It is a wonderful fair with something for everyone. Hope to see you there.
I am devastated and incredibly sad at the passing of my dear friend, Bob Malvesta. He was a true gentleman, kind, caring, intelligent, generous, very witty, sports-loving fan, loving his family and friends more than anything. Fred and I used to have dinner with Nancy and Bob quite often, at their house or Fred’s.
The only time I ever heard Bob yell was at his beloved dog Maggie, who was happily nibbling on the homemade pasta strips hanging on the back of the chair. We four were in hysterics, it was for dinner you know, but Maggie couldn’t understand what she was doing wrong.
For years, we ate at the Palmer House Pub at the Inn at Crystal Lake every Thursday and Sunday nights, usually with various other friends. Saturday nights we dined looking over at Mount Washington from the Snowvillage Inn, again the four of us or welcoming other friends. We all need to hold onto those memories to last a lifetime.
When Stephen Malvesta became engaged to Shelby Tucker in California, 15 people gathered at the Snowvillage Inn to celebrate together not too long ago. All the grandchildren were present: Jen and Jason’s sons, Domenic and Roman Malvesta-Morelli; Stephen’s children, Miller, Jameson and Carolina Malvesta. Add to that group, Jen and Jason, Stephen and Shelby, Nancy and Bob’s niece, Whitney Pray, Domenic’s girlfriend, Shelby’s son and very lucky me to join in the festivities. With Bob and Nancy at the head of the table, Bob stood up to give a toast to the happy couple and welcome most of his favorite people to gather together and take nourishment. That is my fondest memory of Bob and all of us and I will remember it forever. We love you, Bob, and you will live on in all our memories. You were a giant of a man to us.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
