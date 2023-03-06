How pristine and lovely everything looks after the last two storms. Have faith, spring is coming, but I love to look at the snowbanks and into the woods. Enjoy the weather while we have it. Get out and walk ski, snowshoe or snowboard, anything to breathe in that nice fresh air.
March is always Eaton’s town meeting month on the second Tuesday, so set your sights on voting at the Eaton Town Hall on Tuesday, March 14, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The school board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and town meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Everything will be held at the town hall this year.
Make sure to bring along your wallets because the Fabulous Lady Bakers of Eaton have been asked to contribute cookies, bars, brownies, cupcakes, breads, cakes and pies to raise money for the Eaton Community Circle’s Scholarship program. This money is given to Eaton people who need money for further education. Bakers can drop off their items before 11 a.m. at the town hall that Tuesday or, if you cannot, drop items off at Jeanne Hartman’s house. Thank all of you bakers in advance. Please make sure to vote.
Do not miss the upcoming 10th annual Caribbean Island Weekend at the Snowvillage Inn will take place Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11. You may wear your coats and boots, but after you walk into the Iinn, throw those items aside and slip into sandals and shorts or whatever makes you think of spring and get excited for Caribbean cuisine, boat drinks, the island vibe and live music. This is always a super fun evening to forget about the winter and dream of spring, visit with your friends and neighbors, dance the night away and eat some delicious food. While you are at the Snowvillage Inn, peruse the lovely artwork done by Wendilee Heath O’Brien, which is on display for the months of March and April. I want to "live" in one of her paintings of a woodsy winter scene with golden light flowing from the windows of a church (actually a library in Winter Harbor, Maine).
I realize that the following meeting has been postponed twice due to snowstorms, but this Thursday, March 9, the fourth Conservation Conversation, “Wildlife in Eaton,” sponsored by the Eaton Conservation Commission, will be a discussion about wildlife in Eaton, the threats affecting them and what can be done in our town to protect their habitat.
Matt Tarr, Associate Extension Forester; Wendy Scribner, Forestry Field Specialist and Carroll County and UNH Cooperative Extension Forester; and Dan Stepanauskas, Eaton Town Forester, will help us explore questions about which species are found in Eaton and how we can support their presence here. Whether you want to help inform the town Conservation Plan and wander the woods with a purpose or learn inside, come on Thursday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall.
I know many of you will remember Jim and Marie Robins, who lived in the Logpile for a long time, and it with great sadness that I announce the passing of Jim Robins, 91, in Charlottesville, Va., in February. Last summer, Jim came into the Eaton Village Store many times, sometimes sitting at a table with family members, or sitting by the window looking out toward our lake. Always jolly and jovial, Jim was a pleasure to talk to. I wasn’t able to see Marie as often, and I missed that.
I remember years ago when the Eaton Village Store served pies, Jim would come in for pie and coffee, but he always said, “Now don’t tell my wife!” His sense of humor was so special and eloquent, you just started to smile when he came over to you. Every Christmas, Judy and I looked forward to his yearly Christmas epistle, a delightful, witty letter that made you laugh out loud. What a gem of a gentleman and scholar, and he will be sorely missed. I send my love and condolences to his wife of 58 years Marie, his children Dan (Amy), Ann Marie (Jorge Hernando), and Kelly (PJ Howard). It is my honor to have known and loved such a wonderful family.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
