How pristine and lovely everything looks after the last two storms. Have faith, spring is coming, but I love to look at the snowbanks and into the woods. Enjoy the weather while we have it. Get out and walk ski, snowshoe or snowboard, anything to breathe in that nice fresh air.

March is always Eaton’s town meeting month on the second Tuesday, so set your sights on voting at the Eaton Town Hall on Tuesday, March 14, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The school board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and town meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Everything will be held at the town hall this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.