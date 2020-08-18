Is anyone else other than myself enjoying the cooler weather? I am loving it, and if August could be like this, I’d be happy. Sorry, you sun worshipers.
Unfortunately, the blueberries at Linda and Dave Sorensen’s BerryKnoll have been overcome by the heat. They are all getting overripe and soft. Thus, BerryKnoll is closing for the season. Linda and Dave thank everyone for your support, for your cooperation with wearing masks and for supporting local agriculture. We will see you next year.
In case you only read the title of my Aug. 4 column and didn’t actually read the whole paragraph, the Palmer House Pub and Restaurant at the Inn at Crystal Lake has not closed their doors. Right now, it is only Bobby and Tim taking care of the rooms and their guests for breakfast and they need to restaff. They will reopen the Pub and Restaurant at some point and they thank you for your patience. I’ll be waiting along with your other loyal supporters. I can run down there in a snowstorm, you know?
The select board would like to remind Eaton voters that if you have any concerns regarding voting in person in September and in November, the governor has given you a COVID-19 option to vote with an absentee ballot. We encourage use of this option. Applications are available at the Eaton Village Store, online at eatonnh.org (click “applications” and the absentee ballot is on top of the list), or by calling the Eaton Town Hall at (603) 447-2840.
There is a drop box at the back of the Town Hall for you to put in these papers you’ve filled out. Then you will get the ballots themselves in the mail, and you mail them in to Suzanne Raiche at P.O. Box 118, Eaton, NH 03832. If I can do it, you can do it. That way no one is exposed to the virus.
I haven’t heard too much about the new stop signs at the four corners, but I have heard some really dangerous stories of people (idiots) who have passed a stopped car at the corner going south on Route 153, passing on the left, as in veering into the oncoming north lane of Route 153. At a four-way stop, the first person who arrives, stops and goes forward. The next car (not cars) then goes after it stops, and everyone gets his or her chance. Do not go more than one car at a time.
Yes, this is the opposite for a rotary or roundabout: as you come in to the circle, the car or cars in the circle have the right of way. You can go only after the cars have passed. This keeps the traffic flowing smoothly. Did anyone ever take driver’s education?
I was in desperate need of a cookie on Sunday (really), so I went down the the Little Field Farm Stand on Route 153 and bought eight. (Yes, I do share them with Judy). We also bought two croissants, a few ears of corn and some tomatoes. You must go down to see all the vegetables they have for sale. I highly recommend the croissants, the cinnamon rolls and did I say the cookies? Their hours are Thursday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (603) 447-1824 for more information. It is nice to have the farm stand so nearby. Look for the signs before King Pine Ski Area. (Thanks, Peter, Marylou, Jake and Sarah)
Quite a few Eaton residents went to the Tuckerman Brewery on Hobbs Street in Conway last Friday to hear the Simon Crawford Band play fabulous music outside from 3 to 6 p.m. The afternoon was enjoyed by all, just itching to get out of the house, get outside and dance up a few tunes. I suppose I should tell you before you hear it, but some of us went to the Conway Legion for their fish fry and I actually, really, did sing a few karaoke songs. Great fun all the way around.
I hope the weather will be nice for you to get down to our Eaton Beach and go swimming. The water has been wonderful, I hear. If it is too “warm,” you can always dive down and find the colder water. How refreshing is that? Many thanks to Suzanne Raiche and Lane Weathers, our beach guards, for doing an awesome job keeping our beach clean and safe, not too crowded. Have you noticed the tans on those two ladies?
The Eaton Village Store has been doing a great takeout business five days a week starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 2 or 3 p.m. The window is open for breakfast and lunch items, many choices, on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. (Those breakfast sandwiches taste so great and I always have to choose between the iced coffee or the mint iced tea and don’t forget the pulled pork or pastrami sandwiches). Thanks, Kate and Justin. The window is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Happy Birthday, Ben, from Hob, today!
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
