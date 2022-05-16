Greetings from the location of the upcoming Food Truck Festival at the North Conway Community Center sponsored by Peak Homes & Land; Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty. We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming friends on Saturday, May 28, from noon to 6 p.m. to help us enjoy six of the valley’s finest food trucks, a Tuckerman Brewing beer garden, kids’ activities, and live music.
This year, we are pleased to welcome Bickford Box, Freshies Acai, Kimberly's Gluten-Free Kitchen, Mr. Twister the Pretzel Guy, Tin Can Co. and Trails End Ice Cream. These trucks represent a great variety of options, including hearty meals, tasty snacks and sweet treats.
In addition to great food, we are excited to host a beer garden sponsored by Tuckerman Brewing Co. All proceeds go directly to the North Conway Community Center. A variety of Tuckerman beers will be available in cans in addition to a fresh summer shandy option.
There will be plenty of kids’ entertainment, so we encourage folks to bring the whole family along. We will set up our bouncy house and lawn games. The event will be set up right next to the playground. Marion and Rob Owen, local clowns and magicians, will be roaming the event performing walking magic and making balloon animals for kids.
The event will also feature live music. Colin Hart will perform from noon to 3 p.m. and Ryan St. Onge will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. Many thanks to our lead sponsor Peak Homes & Land; Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty who made our whole event and the live music possible.
Peak Homes & Land; Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty is a hyper-local real estate company specializing in Carroll County. Led by Mount Washington Valley native, Christopher McNevich, Peak Homes & Land provides exceptional real estate services to both buyers and sellers alike in the towns of Conway, Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Freedom, Tamworth, Ossipee, Eaton, Chatham, Tuftonboro, Effingham and Wolfeboro.
To learn more about Peak Homes & Land; Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty, call (603) 361-4079, (603) 610-8500, email christopher.mcnevich@kw.com or go to facebook.com/peakhomeslandkw.
We look forward to welcoming 124 golfers to our sixteenth annual golf tournament on Wednesday, May 18. Thank you to our lead sponsors Chalmers Insurance Group and Badger Peabody and Smith Realty for making this event possible. Each individual player should register in advance. Players who have not yet registered themselves can do so at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament. An email will be sent to you confirming tee times. Golfers should arrive 20 to 30 minutes prior to their tee time to finalize registration and purchase strings, mulligans, and raffle tickets.
Yoga class takes place at the community center on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a chair yoga class takes place on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room. The chair yoga class is designed for those whose mobility is limited and are looking to improve and maintain their strength, balance and flexibility. The mat yoga class is designed for those who are either new or experienced with yoga practices and includes breath work, centering and grounding, stretching postures, and Vinyasa Yoga Flow.
The mat yoga class is $10 per session if you sign up in advance or $15 per session drop in rate. The total advance cost for mat yoga is $50 for the month of May with a total of five classes or $40 for chair yoga with a total of four classes. To sign up for the month of May, email Christie at christierochette@gmail.com and reserve your spot.
We are still hiring summer camp counselors. For those who love to work with kids and are available during the summer months, we have lead counselor, assistant counselor, or adventure camp counselor positions open. To see a full description of the positions and to apply, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/employment.
For families who have kids entering grades kindergarten through seventh grade, summer camp registration is open at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for both Conway residents and nonresidents. Discounts are available for Conway residents and siblings and there are scholarships available for tuition assistance. Registration is open on a first come first serve basis.
Our summer camp is an enrichment based program which includes daily art, STEM, and active games. We also have an outdoor based adventure camp for those entering grades fourth through seventh which will include mountain biking, hiking, and other adventures.
Another summer opportunity for youth in grades first through eighth is coming up June 21-24. Coach Paul Hogan from Concord will host a basketball skill-building camp the week before our summer camp begins. Session 1 will include grades first through fourth from 8 to 10 a.m. Session 2 will include grades fifth through eighth from 8 a.m. to noon. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp to learn more and download the registration form.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment including pickleball, canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, please visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have new instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Christie Rochette, and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Carrie carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more. Four Your Paws Only dog-obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Additional meetings will be scheduled while the Gibson Center is undergoing maintenance during the month of May. These meetings will take place Mondays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.