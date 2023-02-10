The Mount Washington Valley Youth STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Expo will be held on May 24 for students in grades six to 12 at the Living Shores Aquarium in Bartlett. This exposition takes place during the school day and will allow students to compete for cash prizes by exhibiting their research and design and engineering projects. Volunteer judges and mentors are needed, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Anyone interested in assisting with this meaningful project could contact mwvstemexpo@gmail.com for more information.
All are welcome to come and hear Professor Emeritus, Dr. Anthony DeLuca, discuss the life and death of the third-century Roman Saint Valentinus. In his sermon, he will draw upon Romans 12:9-13 and Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 for guidance and spiritual inspiration. He will also explain the evolution of courtly love and why we celebrate Saint Valentine's Day on Feb. 14. The service will be held at the Bartlett Union Congregational Church on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.
During this service, Viggo Kardell will be providing special guitar music for the service. The selections will include a “Prelude” from Bach’s 1st Cello Suite, “Melodia de Uma noite” by Fonseca, and a classical medley. Everyone will also be able to enjoy singing familiar hymns and a more popular song by Carole King and James Taylor: “You’ve Got a Friend.”
