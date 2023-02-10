By Gail Prelli

The Mount Washington Valley Youth STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Expo will be held on May 24 for students in grades six to 12 at the Living Shores Aquarium in Bartlett. This exposition takes place during the school day and will allow students to compete for cash prizes by exhibiting their research and design and engineering projects. Volunteer judges and mentors are needed, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Anyone interested in assisting with this meaningful project could contact mwvstemexpo@gmail.com for more information.

