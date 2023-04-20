The Bartlett Conservation Commission will be coordinating Valley Pride Day activities in Bartlett on Saturday, May 6. Conservation commissioners and volunteers will meet at the Glen Fire Station on Route 302 at 8:30 a.m., sign in, and be assigned sections of road for trash collection.
Last year, more than 60 bags of trash were collected. The commission is looking for more volunteers this year to beat that number.
Come join your friends and neighbors for a few hours on May 6 and help keep Bartlett beautiful.
The Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry located on the corner of Dundee Road and Route16A in Intervale is open on the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon.
The pantry is well-stocked with non-perishable food and frozen meats. No proof of need required. For food emergencies or more information, call Brenda at (603) 383-9246 or email bartlettjacksonfoodpantry@gamil.com. Mark your calendars for May 6.
Dr. Anthony DeLuca will preach at the Bartlett Congregational Church on Sunday, April 23. Professor DeLuca combines his years of expertise as a professor, with his knowledge and understanding of religion, to guide congregants to consider how the scripture informs action.
This Sunday’s sermon is “A Day of Rest” and the scripture reading will be from Exodus 20: 3-17. Special music will include “You Raise Me Up,” as well as other familiar hymns. All are welcome to come and enjoy the service and fellowship.
