By Gail Prelli
The Bartlett Selectmen would like to thank the Bartlett Conservation Commission and all the volunteers who participated in the annual Valley Pride Cleanup day last Saturday, May 6. Kudos on a job well done.
By Gail Prelli
The Bartlett Selectmen would like to thank the Bartlett Conservation Commission and all the volunteers who participated in the annual Valley Pride Cleanup day last Saturday, May 6. Kudos on a job well done.
The Conservation Commission would like to thank all of the volunteers, organizers and other individuals who made Valley Pride Day in Bartlett a success. Because of the strong turnout we were able to clean sections of Route 16 and 302 from west of Bartlett Village to the Intervale overlook. We also picked up litter on portions of West Side Road, Jericho Road, Ellis Ridge Road and Chadbourne Road.
In addition to the Valley Pride Day volunteers, teams from Story Land and Attitash cleaned sections of Route 16 and Route 302 as members of the N.H. Department of Transportation Sponsor-a-Highway program.
Finally, a team from the Berry Companies made a huge difference on Route 16/302 in Intervale and Lower Bartlett. We appreciate the commitment of these business partners to help make Bartlett a welcoming destination for visitors to our valley. Picking up roadside litter is not a glamorous job, but it makes a difference.
The Bartlett Selectmen are looking for a representative for the Carroll County Communications District Planning Committee. A few years ago, all 19 towns of Carroll County joined together to form the Carroll County Broadband Committee which then established the CCCDPC.
This committee met earlier this year to explore forming a Communications District pursuant to NH RSA 53-G for the purpose of facilitating deployment of high-speed broadband internet communications throughout Carroll County.
At the Bartlett annual town meeting, the voters passed a warrant article to become a member of the Carroll County Communications District and, as was mentioned at the time of the vote, the town would be looking for a representative as well as an alternate to this district committee.Knowledge of technology as it pertains to broadband and related topics would be useful although not required. If you are interested in serving as a volunteer representative for the Town of Bartlett, contact the selectmen’s office for an application form or go to townofbartlettnh.org and go to the selectmen’s page.
The Rev. Kali Fyre will be preaching at the Bartlett Congregational Church on Sunday, May 14, at 10 a.m. John A. Heropoulos, M. Div., will be the pastor on May 21 and 28.
Knit and any needlework night will be held on May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Bartlett Library.
The Bartlett-Jackson Food Pantry located on the corner of Dundee Road and Route16A in Intervale is open on the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. For food emergencies or more information, call Brenda at (603) 383-9246 or email bartlettjacksonfoodpantry@gamil.com. Mark your calendars for May 20.
Gail Prelli can be contacted at gprelli@snet.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.